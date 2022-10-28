Read full article on original website
Related
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
Becoming Elizabeth Cancelled at Starz
Becoming Elizabeth‘s reign at Starz has ended: The royal drama has been cancelled after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. The series centered on the teenage years of Queen Elizabeth I, with Alicia von Rittberg (Genius: Einstein) starring as the future monarch. After the death of Henry VIII, Elizabeth and her siblings are caught up in a frantic power grab, with her nine-year-old brother Edward ascending to the throne. “Elizabeth struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty,” per the official description. British playwright Anya Reiss created the...
Showbiz411
Guillermo del Toro Speaks About “Pinocchio”: “Nobody in this goddam movie is cool or hip. We went for humanity, pain, memory and loss”
Guillermo del Toro sure has his fans and they showed him their enthusiastic cinematic love at the first LA screening this past week of his stop-motion adaptation of “Pinocchio.” The screening was at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills and played to a rapturous, packed house for the final day of the fifth edition of Animation is Film Festival.
Showbiz411
Robert DeNiro, John Malkovich Have Made a “D” Movie So Bad It Has 42 Producers!
Two time Oscar winner Robert De Niro, one of the greats, and John Malkovich, a fine, fine actor, have stooped very low. The pair star in a “D” called “Savage Salvation.” It’s the bottom of the barrel, coming from junk shop Emmett Furla Films. It’s actually directed vy Randall Emmett. This is the company that churns out all the crap starring Bruce Willis and/or John Travolta.
Showbiz411
Box Office Bingo! Movie Stars Conquer! Clooney-Roberts Romcom Booming! Smallest Weekly Drop of All Titles!
The biggest movie of 2022 is Tom Cruise in “Top Gun Maverick.”. Now Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s rom com “Ticket to Paradise” is slowly turning into a mega hit. Over the weekend, the star vehicle earned $10 million. That’s only down 39% from last week....
Showbiz411
Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Gets a Halloween Bounce from Jack Harlow, Tom Hanks, Bobby Moynihan “Drunk Uncle” Returns, So Does Cecily Strong
“Saturday Night Live” picked up around 400,000 viewers on Saturday from the previous week. total viewers were 4.1 million after three weeks lingering around 3.7 million. Rapper Jack Harlow was the host and musical guest, but wiser heads prevailed. Tom Hanks was brought in as a stealth player, appearing as his popular David S. Pumpkins character.
Comments / 0