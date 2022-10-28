ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

With Apple’s New Home App, It's Easier Than Ever To Make Your House a Smart Home

By Jacob Krol
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGTJl_0iqckOAt00
Apple

There is a good chance you’ve heard of the "smart home." It gives you the ability to turn on a light, give power to something or lock your doors without getting up from your seat. With a smart speaker, you can even do all that without even lifting a finger. And thanks to Apple's new "Home" app, they're making it easier for homeowners to upgrade and maintain their smart home spaces.

In the newly redesigned app, Apple's also added support for Matter which is derived from a connectivity alliance, which will allow smart devices from all different companies like Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Google and more, to all be controlled from one place.

Parade had the chance to speak with Cecilia Dantas, who works on Home within Product Marketing at Apple.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

What is the Home app?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmquK_0iqckOAt00
Apple

Chances are, you’ve seen the white background icon with a golden, yellowish-orange house in it on your iPhone—whether or not you’ve opened it or set it up, is more of an unknown. But the Home app is essentially the hub where you're able to control smart devices and get them online.

Using Home, you can control Belkin Wemo smart plugs, a Nanoleaf light panel, or even a HomePod Mini from any of your Apple devices. And Dantas is quick to point out that the Home redesign caters to both first-time users and long-standing ones, explaining: “We took the opportunity to rethink and redesign the Home app. It has this fresh new look and it scales beautifully, even for those who are just starting out their smart home with a few accessories or for those who have an advanced setup.”

Simply put, it’s a more customizable experience that allows you to choose how it looks. You can set up favorites for your most-used devices and then naturally scroll down, like any timeline setup, to quickly dive into all the accessories in your home—divided by the rooms.

As Dantas notes, the main Home tab now showcases everything. For folks with cameras, those live at the top of the app and provide a live view with just a simple swipe. One of my favorite aspects includes the category designations at the top, allowing you to see all of your lights, for example, with just one tap. And this categorizing works for any type of smart home device, be it thermostats or fans under “Climate” or things like locks or garage doors under “Security.”

How do you set up a smart device?

How do you set up a device? Well, it’s all done via the Home app with a simple tap of the plus sign. Previously (AKA pre-iOS 16 and this redesign), you needed to find a HomeKit-capable device—essentially a smart plug or device that included a “Works with HomeKit Badge,” as this was the connectivity standard that Apple required.

Now, Apple is ditching the kit and making things even easier with Home by rolling out "Matter."

What is "Matter"?

So, what exactly is Matter and how does this play within the Apple home ecosystem? Previously, HomeKit was more just for Apple, while Matter is all about expanding the possibilities of which devices can work in the Apple ecosystem—opening up ways to work with all major smart home ecosystems that are out there.

Dantas describes Matter in its simplest form as “language that helps control your smart home.” And that means from smart home accessory to accessory, but also to your HomePod (Apple's smart speaker), your phone and other devices.

“It's this language that bridges the gap across ecosystems as well," explains Dantas. "So this means that you could have this light bulb that speaks to your Apple Home ecosystem, but it also speaks to other ecosystems out there. And that really broadens the capabilities of the choices out there."

Ultimately, that is what makes Matter so unique and can really help clean up the confusion around the smart home ecosystem. The hope here is that accessory makers (the ones who create smart bulbs, plugs and locks) can just support this Matter standard, rather than needing to create an individual product for each ecosystem. So theoretically, Google could roll out a Nest Thermostat that can be used with the Google home ecosystem, but also Apple’s and Amazon’s. The eventual hope is that this universal language will allow you to connect a bevy of devices with all sorts of ecosystems!

For everyday folks, this should make the idea of a smart home more attainable and much less confusing. Hopefully, when you purchase a plug (one that supports Matter) you can easily set it up within the Apple Home app, and then also get the option to place it another if you wish.

As for when these new Matter devices roll out, it’s not necessarily up to Apple but rather is on the folks who make them. Dantas explains that they're expecting that to happen very soon.

So, that’s the waiting game we’re in for the time being, but it’s likely only a matter of time before these roll out. Dantas explains that it could come as a software or firmware update (like the example of the Nest thermostat above), or it could involve new smart home accessories being released as well.

Smart home accessories

If you’re eager to use the Apple Home app and if you have an iPhone, a HomePod Mini, or an Apple TV 4K, any HomeKit accessories will support this. Here are a few:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7MZv_0iqckOAt00
Jacob Krol/Parade

HomePod Mini: The Ideal Smart Speaker for Apple Users

Yes, you could get an Echo Dot and the same could be said for a Nest Mini, but if you’re after an experience that integrates deeply with your iPhone and other Apple devices. For $99, you’re ultimately getting a robust smart speaker with the HomePod Mini.

It’s pretty compact at about the size of an apple (the fruit, not the company) and delivers room-filling rich audio that comes in a few fresh shades—including orange, yellow, blue, space gray and white. And as a smart speaker, you’ll be able to talk with Siri by simply saying “Hey Siri.” You can ask topical questions, request personal things like messages or calls, as well as control your smart home.

As we approach the unveiling of Matter accessories for the smart home, the HomePod Mini can be especially useful since it acts as a Home hub. And in the meantime, it will let you access and control devices from afar, which is great.

In our testing, the HomePod Mini delivers rich audio that can get much louder than what you might expect from a speaker of this size. Additionally, it packs a significant punch with bass and, like AirPods Pro, adjusts the mix based on your space. Siri is also quite responsive and responds to questions or requests quickly.

The advantage of Apple’s Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4gB1_0iqckOAt00
Apple

So, to recap—you can open the Home app (from wherever) to ensure a door is locked, shut off or turn lights, and really check into the status of any connected device. It’s also about peace of mind in that you can monitor these things from anywhere. This connection is also secure—you need to be enrolled and have access to the home to control the devices.

And with the Matter ecosystem, Dantas explains that Apple “continues to apply the same lens for privacy that we do across all of our products and services. So all the data is stored using end-to-end encryption. So there's no way for Apple to read this data. And Apple doesn't build a profile around what accessories you use, or how you use them.”

This extends to how these smart home accessories can tap into the Apple Home ecosystem—like when using an app that wants access to photos on iOS, a smart home needs to request what information it wants to access within Home.

Version one of Matter doesn't yet support video cameras or doorbells within this framework. But a Home hub like an Apple TV 4K or a HomePod Mini can power the HomeKit Secure Video feature, which allows you to securely view those cameras from anywhere.

A key advantage for Apple Home and Matter, as a whole, is that you’re not locked into just one ecosystem with a Matter accessory. Dantas dubs it as “giving users more choice and flexibility, and really helping fulfill the vision that matter has for greater interoperability.” And that’s a pretty big step for the smart home world.

Next up, We Spoke With Apple to Learn How Crash Detection Works on the iPhone and Apple Watch, Including How It Can Tell if AirBags Were Deployed

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update

After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.1 to all users. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know. With iOS 16.1, Apple adds the...
Android Authority

How to set up a personal hotspot on an iPhone

Just be wary of your carrier's charges. If you need an urgent internet connection for your iPad or laptop, one possibility would be to set up a personal hotspot on your iPhone. This is when your device acts as a mobile router and provides an internet connection to your other devices via your phone’s data plan. It works great, but there are downsides. The carrier fees for this can be quite expensive, it can run down your phone battery very quickly, and it obviously swallows up your monthly data plan quicker as well. If all that doesn’t bother you, read on to find out how to set it up.
daystech.org

How to Enable Lockdown Mode for Heightened Security on iPhone and iPad

With the discharge of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple launched Lockdown Mode, providing customers an “excessive” degree of safety. This article explains who Lockdown Mode is for, what it does, and allow it. In ‌iOS 16‌ and ‌iPadOS 16‌, Apple introduced iPhone and iPad customers Lockdown Mode,...
Family Handyman

Can Alexa Be Hacked? Here’s How To Prevent It

As someone who makes a living as a tech safety expert, I’m constantly asked if smart devices can be hacked. I always answer with this: If it’s connected to Wi-Fi, then it can be hacked. The same is true for Alexa, but don’t be too worried. There are some simple things you can do to protect yourself.
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
CNET

5 Google Home Settings You Won't Regret Changing

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Google Home smart speaker is only as useful as you make it, and the enabled settings can really make or break your experience. While some settings are selected by default when you purchase your device, others you have to intentionally enable or disable. It can be overwhelming to know which setting or feature is your best bet -- plus, there's so many neat tricks you probably didn't know your smart speaker can do.
Android Authority

Is your iPhone not connecting to Wi-Fi? Here's what to do

It can be really annoying when your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi. Especially if you’re in the middle of something extremely important, like binge-watching Game of Thrones. There are many possibilities as to why your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi — so many, in fact, that when we put them all together, we came up with a list of 13 different Wi-Fi troubleshooting options. We’ve gone from the easiest to the hardest, so hopefully, you won’t have to get to the end of the list and smash your Wi-Fi router with a hammer.
BGR.com

Apple exec talks new Home app, Matter support, HomePod mini integration

With iOS 16.1, Apple brought Matter support across its products. For iOS 16.2, the company plans a new Home app architecture to help users integrate the various smart items that they will be able to add and control through their iPhone, Apple TV, and HomePod mini. An Apple exec talks about what’s coming and what’s already changing with Matter support.
makeuseof.com

The Smart Home Checklist: All the Gadgets You Need for Ultimate Automation

Automating your home with smart home devices is more commonplace now than ever before. You can control the color of your lights, ask Alexa to turn on your oven, and even have an app for recording your toothbrushing history. With so many gadgets available, it can be hard to know...
Cult of Mac

Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories

Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
Android Authority

How to use the emergency and safety features on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch doesn't make you invincible, though. As well as being your 24/7 on-call doctor, your Apple Watch can also serve as your guardian angel and protector. Whether it’s the need to call emergency services, detecting you’ve had a bad fall or been in a car crash, or providing your vital medical stats to doctors in a time of crisis, your Apple Watch and its paired iPhone are constantly watching your back. Here’s an overview of the emergency and safety features of the Apple Watch.
Parade

Parade

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy