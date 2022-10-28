Where people in every state are moving to most

Related
10 cities where bike commuting is growing fastest in the US
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, of the more than 154 million Americans who commuted to work in 2021, just 616,153 did so by bike. If this figure seems both incredibly small and surprisingly big, that's because it is. Cars and public transit accounted for more than 120 million of all commutes, dwarfing the number of bike rides. But the number of bicyclists actually exceeded the number of people who used commuter or long-distance rail to get to work. In fact, they more than doubled...
Nearly two open jobs for every unemployed worker, data shows
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new employment data which showed there are nearly two open jobs for every unemployed worker in the U.S. The federal data showed the number of job openings rose to 10.7 million in September, up about 437,000 from the previous month after a significant decrease in August. "Based on today's release there are now 1.9 job openings for every unemployed...
Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
- Status of legislation: Passed - Date passed or failed: June 2022 The first gun legislation to be signed into law since 1994, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act finally passed in the wake of the devastation from two more mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. Though remarkable for its bipartisan support, the law is moderate in terms of its measures and regulations. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act bans people convicted of domestic abuse crimes from owning firearms and extends time allocated for background checks for people under 21—a partial closure of the "Charleston loophole." The law also designates federal funds to assist states with crisis intervention programs.
25 terms you should know to understand the gun control debate
In a country where three in 10 adults own a gun and nearly half of households have at least one gun in the home, 100 Americans die every day from gunshot wounds. Nearly half of all U.S. adults grew up in a household with guns, more than half have friends who own guns, and nearly three-quarters have fired a gun. The prevalence of gun violence and gun ownership has made gun control among the most hotly (and frequently) contested issues in the United States. Advocates...
‘Trick on Taxpayers’ outlines projects funded by COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) – More and more federally funded, controversial projects that came as part of pandemic-relief spending passed by Congress are coming to light, and few of them do not have anything to do with COVID-19. Citizens Against Government Waste released its annual breakdown of the last year’s “nightmarish” federal spending in honor of Halloween. The report highlights several taxpayer-funded projects, many of them coming from the trillions in “COVID relief” passed through three congressional spending bills. ...
Survey: Growing number of small businesses can’t pay rent
(The Center Square) — Newly released small business survey data shows that an alarming number of businesses are unable to pay rent. Alignable released its monthly small business report for October which showed 37% of American small business owners were unable to pay rent on time or in full last month. That is up from 30% who said the same the month before. The study found that rent delinquency varies...
Travel Times to Abortion Facilities Have Lengthened After Dobbs Decision: Study
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion. One-third of American women of reproductive age must now drive excessive distances, the researchers reported. Twice as many women must now travel more than an hour to get abortion care. And some are having to drive even longer distances to access an abortion. ...
Alcohol to Blame for 1 in 5 Young Adult Deaths in U.S.
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For anyone who thinks alcoholism isn't a deadly disease, a new government report shows alcohol abuse caused nearly 13% of deaths in American adults under 65 between 2015 and 2019. The statistics were even more grim among younger U.S. adults: In people aged 20 to 49, alcohol abuse was the cause of 20% of deaths. "States and communities can prevent these premature deaths...
