WSET
Lynchburg woman arrested, multiple bags containing narcotics found: Deputies
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One woman was arrested and found with multiple baggies containing narcotics, deputies said. Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, while participating in directed criminal patrols, located a target vehicle without proper registration, deputies also said. This incident happened on Friday. Deputies said they...
WSET
VOTE: Amherst County K-9 Unit in running for $15,000 grant
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's office is asking for your help!. Their K-9 unit is in the running for a grant through the Aftermath organization. "One of the big things they do is offer grants for K-9 programs at departments. They're passionate about it. Aftermath realizes that the work that the dogs help us do help to keep everybody safe. So, they raise this money and then they pass it on in the form of grants. Then, different departments can apply for it," said Deputy Bryant Lewellyn, Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
WSET
Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
WSET
Recent CDC data shows 'Influenza-Like Activity' considered high in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District officials hosted a weekly health update, including some new statistics when it comes to how the flu is being reported in the Commonwealth. Because influenza is not a reportable disease, the RCAHD does not have reliable local...
WSET
Community speaks about Lynchburg shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another shooting on Monday night marks the third in three days in Lynchburg. Monday nights took place at Cabell and Amherst Streets, James Crossing Apartments on Monday morning, and at the Birchwood Apartments on Sunday afternoon. These shootings have sent two to the hospital -...
wfirnews.com
Man arrested in connection with death of Roanoke teen
UPDATE: Roanoke Police have arrested Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, and charged him with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony regarding the death of Demarion Sanders. Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives identified Jackson as the suspect in this homicide. Warrants...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from October 23 through 30
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 23 through 30. Man considered armed and dangerous arrested following shooting in Amherst County. Deputies said they responded to an incident on Amethyst Lane to what could be a shooting. Officials said Joshua Aaron Dominguez was arrested without incident...
WSET
Man seriously wounded from gunshot outside James Crossing apartments
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man was seriously injured from a shooting on Longview Road early Monday morning, Lynchburg Police Department said. Longview Road is a part of James Crossing Apartments. Officers responded around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a man who had been shot. LPD said they...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSET
'Huge hill for democrats to climb:' Experts weigh in on new poll showing economy top issue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With only nine days to go until the midterms, a new ABC News/IPSOS poll is shedding some light on what's on voters' minds this upcoming week. According to the poll, 50% of all registered voters said either the economy, 28%, or inflation, 22%, is their single most important issue when voting for Congress.
WSLS
Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
WSET
Man hospitalized after Cabell Street shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Lynchburg around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Lynchburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Cabell Street and Amherst Street. Police said the person was maliciously wounded by a bullet wound...
wfirnews.com
Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named
Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
WSET
Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
WSET
Property tax push back: Bedford County supervisors holding special meeting to address tax
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County residents are fired up after they got their personal property tax bill in the mail. Many residents said their personal property tax was higher than expected. This is the tax you pay on your car and other personal property. In Bedford County,...
WSET
No one injured after dozens of shots fired at Birchwood Apartments: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after dozens of shots were fired at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. LPD said the shots were fired in the 3000 block of Birchwood Drive, specifically at the 200-block of Hillside Court at the Birchwood Apartments. The call...
WSET
Botetourt County kicks off 2022 #BOCOGrateful Campaign to celebrate the community
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt County is kicking off its 2022 #BOCOGrateful Campaign to celebrate the community this season. "Maybe you’ve called Botetourt home for your entire life, as your parents and their parents did before you. Your knowledge of this community runs deep, and you know that it will always be a part of you. You’ve weathered good and bad times alongside family, friends, and neighbors you’ve known forever, and you know that you’ll always be there for each other. You’ve memorized every mountain ridge, every historic building, every bend of the James River, and every face in your local church and store. If home is that safe feeling of being accepted and supported in a deeply rooted social network, you know Botetourt is it. Or maybe you are newcomer to Botetourt, whether you moved in a few weeks or a decade ago. Having lived elsewhere, you have a special appreciation for Botetourt’s uniqueness. We all know that it is rare indeed to find a community that is so largely kind, civil, supportive, family-friendly, safe, and generous."
WDBJ7.com
Salem Police arrest man for string of larcenies
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police have made an arrest in connection with larcenies in the North District of the city. Detectives got descriptions of the thief and the vehicle believed to be have been involved in a rash of thefts between October 3 and October 7, and arrested Tyrek Dyquan Caldwell, 24 of Roanoke.
wfirnews.com
Armed robbery this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 26, 2022 at approximately 9:20 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of an armed robbery that occurred at a business in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Officers responded to the business, confirmed to be a bank, and spoke with witnesses who claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded employees give him money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of U.S. Currency. Officers have not located the suspect at this time and Detectives are working to gather more details.
Franklin News Post
What you missed this week in notable Rocky Mount crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Franklin News Post. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
