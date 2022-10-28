Raiders vs. Saints NFL Week 8 prediction: Will a Las Vegas strength exploit New Orleans?

The Raiders finally picked up their second win of the season last week with a 38-20 victory over the Texans in a must-win game.

More urgency is required this Sunday, as the Raiders hit the road to face the Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 10 a.m. PDT.

The Raiders (2-4) need to keep piling up wins if they want to get the season back on track and contend for the playoffs, making this another must-win situation.

Despite the Saints’ 2-5 record, it won’t come easily for Las Vegas at the noisy Superdome, though the Raiders had success there as recently as 2016 in a thrilling 35-34 victory .

For the Raiders to come out on top this time, they will need to continue their reliance on the running game led by Josh Jacobs.

In the past three games, Jacobs has 69 carries for 441 yards and six touchdowns. In all three, Jacobs has run for 140-plus yards.

You have to figure Raiders coach Josh McDaniels also will spell Jacobs and rotate in Zamir White and Brandon Bolden to fully exploit a Saints rushing defense that is ranked 21st in the NFL (123.1 yards per game). Jacobs may want tons of carries, but keeping him healthy is big since plenty of the season remains.

The Saints’ passing defense is 16th (217.3), but New Orleans also has given up 28.6 points per game (31st) .

The Raiders have given up 25.0 ppg, ranking 25th in the NFL.

Injury report

WR Davante Adams (illness) is listed as questionable. S Johanthan Abram (illness), DE Clelin Ferrell (illness), DE Tashawn Bower (illness), LB Divine Deablo (back/ankle), WR Mack Hollins (heel), WR DJ Turner (hamstring) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) are also questionable.

The Saints will be without WRs Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) and CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). TE Adam Trautman (ankle), G Andrus Peat (chest), CB Paulson Adebo (knee), TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring) and DT David Onyemata (illness) are questioanble.

Line and over/under

The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites by FanDuel SportsBook . The over/under is at 49.9.

How to watch on TV

The game will be shown on CBS and can be streamed on CBS apps.

Analysis

This is a big test for the Raiders as they hit the road for two straight games. ... While the Saints are below .500, they always pose a threat. ... But maybe Saints RB Alvin Kamara added fuel to the fire when he said this week that they’re going to “whoop their ---” for former Raiders and now Saints coach Dennis Allen. ... Among the season-long keys for the Raiders is to start fast and get a lead instead of playing from behind. ... The Raiders did trail the Texans in the second half last week, though only by a field goal to set up a fourth-quarter rally. The Raiders probably can’t get away with that in a hostile Superdome. .... Raiders DE Maxx Crosby didn’t record a sack against the Texans, but led the team with eight pressures. ... The Raiders have won the past two games against the Saints. ... Saints QB Andy Dalton makes his fifth straight start and is 3-0 against the Raiders, but QB Derek Carr is 2-0 against New Orleans. ... We said it last week that the Texans represented a must-win game, and this week against the Saints is not any different. ... It will be close, but we like the Raiders to continue the momentum.

Prediction: Raiders 34, Saints 27