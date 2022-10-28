Read full article on original website
WPFO
More Maine communities could tackle vacant homes, buildings under new law
SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
WPFO
Here's everything you need to know about Portland's ballot questions
Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot on November 8. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. “An Act to Regulate Short Term Rentals in Portland and Prohibit Corporate and Absentee Operation of Short Term Rental Properties”. The question...
WPFO
New 3 strikes and you're out policy cracks down on recycling costs in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) – For residents of Biddeford, it will soon be “three strikes and you’re out” of the pickup recycling program. The city is cracking down on the service that they say is costing tens of thousands of dollars in extra fees per year. The city...
WPFO
Artist selected to replace mural on old Greyhound bus station
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An artist has been selected to create a mural in Portland, replacing the one currently at the old Greyhound bus station. The wall belongs to Maine Medical Center, and leaders there say Patrick Corrigan was selected to create the mural. MMC says Corrigan has done other work...
WPFO
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
WPFO
Portland ballot question aims to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2025
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will be deciding on 13 ballot questions. One of them could raise minimum wage to $18 an hour. This could directly impact every minimum wage worker, including tipped workers. It could also impact employers’ bottom lines. A “yes” vote on Question D would increase...
WPFO
Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
WPFO
Maine Capitol Police officer honored for saving two men from overdosing
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Maine Capitol Police officer is being honored for saving the lives of two men. Earlier this year, Officer Gary Boulet saved two men who were overdosing in Augusta. Officer Boulet was on patrol on June 24 near Riverview Psychiatric Hospital when he was approached by an...
WPFO
Oxford Hills parents weigh in on controversial gender identity policy
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
WPFO
Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges
AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
WPFO
Democratic leaders to hold 'Roevember Rally' in Portland
Maine's Democratic leaders will gather in Portland on Tuesday to hold what they're calling a "Roevember Rally." Governor Janet Mills, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and other Democratic politicians are holding the rally in Monument Square, encouraging people to get out and vote in next week's midterm election. Progressive leaders have preached...
WPFO
Maine veterans get free coffee, donuts on Veterans Day at CBS13/Fox23 studios
This Veterans Day, CBS13 and Fox23 are saying “thank you” to the men and women who have served our country. We’re inviting all veterans to join us from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11 for free donuts and coffee for our Veterans Day Drive-Thru Celebration.
WPFO
Maranacook Community Middle and High schools closed Monday due to threat
READFIELD, Maine -- Maranacook Community Middle and High schools are closed on Monday after a violent threat was made. RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette says they received an anonymous text message Sunday afternoon that threatened violence at the high school. The district contacted police to help determine the legitimacy of...
WPFO
Grand opening announced for new Target location in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) – The grand opening for the new Target store in Auburn is set for November 6. The store is located at 603 Center Street. “We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Auburn community," said Kayla Chaloge, store director of the new Auburn Center Street Target store. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across essentials, kids, grocery and much more, as well as a convenient CVS pharmacy and Starbucks location. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt services – readywithina couple ofhours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail.”
WPFO
This password is all you need to score king-size candy bars in Lewiston on Halloween
A sweet tradition continues in Lewiston. Peter Geiger, the long-time editor of the Farmer's Almanac, will hand out over 6,000 king-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters this Halloween. However, if you want three candy bars, you need the password. Trick-or-treaters will also need to wear a costume. According to WJBQ, this...
WPFO
Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
WPFO
Mainers share Powerball dreams as billion-dollar jackpot draws near
FALMOUTH (WGME) – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot stands at a staggering $1 billion. Mainers in Falmouth were eager to share what they'd do with such big jackpot. "It's a billion-dollar ticket....
WPFO
Cape Elizabeth advances in playoff game delayed by illness
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth football team advanced Monday night in their playoff matchup against Fryeburg Academy. The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday but was delayed due to an illness outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School. The Capers won the game, 46-8.
WPFO
21-year-old Maine man killed in Harpswell rollover crash
HARPSWELL (WGME) -- Police say a 21-year-old Maine man was killed after his truck flipped over in Harpswell on Monday. The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Reach Road. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Mason Warren of Harpswell was driving a Chevy...
WPFO
One woman dies after getting into multiple crashes in Central Maine
READFIELD (WGME) - A Maine woman was found dead after being involved in multiple crashes Sunday afternoon in Central Maine. 42-year-old Martha Shellman was found dead behind the wheel after her car crashed into a tree in Readfield near Scribner Road and Gorden Road. State Police say she crossed the...
