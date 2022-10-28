ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

WPFO

More Maine communities could tackle vacant homes, buildings under new law

SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Here's everything you need to know about Portland's ballot questions

Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot on November 8. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. “An Act to Regulate Short Term Rentals in Portland and Prohibit Corporate and Absentee Operation of Short Term Rental Properties”. The question...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Artist selected to replace mural on old Greyhound bus station

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An artist has been selected to create a mural in Portland, replacing the one currently at the old Greyhound bus station. The wall belongs to Maine Medical Center, and leaders there say Patrick Corrigan was selected to create the mural. MMC says Corrigan has done other work...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Oxford Hills parents weigh in on controversial gender identity policy

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
WPFO

Enrollment up at Maine's community colleges

AUBURN (WGME) -- This fall more students are attending Maine community colleges, and some are going for free. According to the Maine Community College System, enrollment is up 12 percent across the system this fall. This is in part because of the state's plan to provide two years of free...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Democratic leaders to hold 'Roevember Rally' in Portland

Maine's Democratic leaders will gather in Portland on Tuesday to hold what they're calling a "Roevember Rally." Governor Janet Mills, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and other Democratic politicians are holding the rally in Monument Square, encouraging people to get out and vote in next week's midterm election. Progressive leaders have preached...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maranacook Community Middle and High schools closed Monday due to threat

READFIELD, Maine -- Maranacook Community Middle and High schools are closed on Monday after a violent threat was made. RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette says they received an anonymous text message Sunday afternoon that threatened violence at the high school. The district contacted police to help determine the legitimacy of...
READFIELD, ME
WPFO

Grand opening announced for new Target location in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) – The grand opening for the new Target store in Auburn is set for November 6. The store is located at 603 Center Street. “We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Auburn community," said Kayla Chaloge, store director of the new Auburn Center Street Target store. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across essentials, kids, grocery and much more, as well as a convenient CVS pharmacy and Starbucks location. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt services – readywithina couple ofhours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail.”
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Mainers share Powerball dreams as billion-dollar jackpot draws near

FALMOUTH (WGME) – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot stands at a staggering $1 billion. Mainers in Falmouth were eager to share what they'd do with such big jackpot. "It's a billion-dollar ticket....
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Cape Elizabeth advances in playoff game delayed by illness

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth football team advanced Monday night in their playoff matchup against Fryeburg Academy. The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday but was delayed due to an illness outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School. The Capers won the game, 46-8.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WPFO

21-year-old Maine man killed in Harpswell rollover crash

HARPSWELL (WGME) -- Police say a 21-year-old Maine man was killed after his truck flipped over in Harpswell on Monday. The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Reach Road. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Mason Warren of Harpswell was driving a Chevy...
HARPSWELL, ME
WPFO

One woman dies after getting into multiple crashes in Central Maine

READFIELD (WGME) - A Maine woman was found dead after being involved in multiple crashes Sunday afternoon in Central Maine. 42-year-old Martha Shellman was found dead behind the wheel after her car crashed into a tree in Readfield near Scribner Road and Gorden Road. State Police say she crossed the...
READFIELD, ME

