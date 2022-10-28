Read full article on original website
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Suffolk BOE working to host temporary site to tabulate unofficial election results
The commissioners of the Suffolk County BOE tell News 12 that there is no concern that votes will be impacted.
Hubbard advocates 18-month moratorium on warehouse development in Calverton, but Town Board majority is on the fence
Council Member Tim Hubbard is advocating an 18-month moratorium on new warehouse development in Calverton pending completion of the comprehensive plan. Hubbard’s fellow board members were wary of his proposal at yesterday’s work session, however. After nearly an hour of discussion, there was no agreement among board members on what a moratorium should look like if adopted — or even whether one should be adopted at all.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
therealdeal.com
Riverhead could halt warehouse development
Long Islanders won’t stop ordering stuff online, so one North Fork town is trying another way to turn back the tide of e-commerce truck traffic. Riverhead is considering imposing an 18-month moratorium on industrial real estate development in the hamlet of Calverton, Newsday reported. A council member for the town revealed support for a pause during a recent town board meeting.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
HK Ventures directed to prepare supplemental environmental study to address cumulative impacts with other pending applications
The developer of a proposed 412,000-square-foot industrial park on Middle Country Road in Calverton was directed by the Riverhead Planning Board last week to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement to analyze the cumulative impacts of its proposal in combination with several other industrial proposals now pending in the Calverton hamlet.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Gov. Hochul, Rep. Zeldin hold campaign stops ahead of Election Day
Lee Zeldin's message to his Suffolk County supporters on Saturday was that he has a fighting chance to be the first Republican governor since George Pataki - first elected in 1994.
Dean of Students resigns, transportation contracts approved: school board wrap-up
The Riverhead Board of Education last night accepted the resignation of its dean of students, Kenneth Coard, just a little more than a year after hiring him to fill the recently created administrative position. Coard has accepted a position in the Amityville Union Free School District as an assistant principal,...
Town Board gets updated look at Town Square ideas during ‘activation plan’ presentation
The Riverhead Town Board received updated renderings and development plans for the new Town Square and the Peconic Riverfront during a presentation on public space activation at Thursday’s work session. The presentation outlined the ongoing development of the downtown area and also unveiled plans for two parking garages off...
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Lee Zeldin joined by Florida Gov. DeSantis at Hauppauge rally
DeSantis campaigned alongside the gubernatorial hopeful at Zeldin's campaign headquarters.
Planning Board OKs site plan for improvements to Elton Street site where shooting range is proposed
The site plan for the former Trutech property at 680 Elton Street gained preliminary approval from the Riverhead Planning Board on Thursday. The application, first filed in April, drew objections from area residents because it included a firearms training facility/shooting range, with retail gun sales and gun-smithing services in a portion of the 73,100-square-foot commercial building. Other proposed uses at the site include an HVAC company and offices.
Parking time on Main Street reduced, fines increased for locking animal in vehicles during ‘extreme heat’ : Riverhead Town Board wrap-up
The Riverhead Town Board adopted a local law reducing the time people can park along Main Street from Ostrander to Osborn Avenues from two hours to one hour, except for certain marked stalls with 15-minute time limits. The amendment passed last Tuesday in a unanimous vote also removes the 30-minute...
‘Former proud Republican’ denounces Trump, Zeldin
I’m a former proud registered Republican. I left the party the moment Donald Trump was nominated. I never could have predicted he’d do as bad a job in office as he did. I never could have predicted — heck, a great fiction writer couldn’t have written — that he’d sell us out and be the traitorous criminal he is. What’s more, the GOP still supports him! It is unimaginable and floors me every day that the party still supports him! The stench of his criminality and treason will remain on the party for years and years to come. He may not be president anymore but his influence over the party is alive and well, and all those who refuse to denounce him display nothing but cowardice and remind us that they sold their souls six years ago for four years of power.
newyorkalmanack.com
Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst
In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: An October day in Southold
Vibrant colors along Main Road in Southold. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) On a foggy afternoon, locals were out walking their dogs and running daily errands in Southold — a sleepy town steeped in history. Southold was founded in 1640 by Puritans from the New Haven Colony, making it the oldest...
longisland.com
SCPD Warns Residents of Recent Check Washing Scam
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives John Rowan have cautioned residents to be aware of a check washing scam that has bilked more than 40 residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, "check washing scams involve changing the...
Amtrak will begin building new, faster CT River Bridge in 2024
The fix will cut commute times on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor at Connecticut River Bridge, which has become a chokepoint in recent years.
Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison
A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
