I’m a former proud registered Republican. I left the party the moment Donald Trump was nominated. I never could have predicted he’d do as bad a job in office as he did. I never could have predicted — heck, a great fiction writer couldn’t have written — that he’d sell us out and be the traitorous criminal he is. What’s more, the GOP still supports him! It is unimaginable and floors me every day that the party still supports him! The stench of his criminality and treason will remain on the party for years and years to come. He may not be president anymore but his influence over the party is alive and well, and all those who refuse to denounce him display nothing but cowardice and remind us that they sold their souls six years ago for four years of power.

