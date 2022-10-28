ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, VA



 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSET

$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
FOREST, VA
WSET

Race day brings clouds; Halloween brings showers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday brings a lot of cloud cover. There will be some sunshine thrown into the mix, but they'll be rather few and far between and mostly confined to the morning hours. After about lunchtime - it's mostly just a cloudy sky. The good news is...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

1 dead, 2 injured in Campbell County collision

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A collision on Saturday killed one person and injured two in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. The incident happened on Route 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, according to VSP. Law enforcement said 32-yer-old Marque Swain of Nathalie was driving a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Jefferson Forest theatre students to go to Kentucky competition

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for Jefferson Forest theatre students after they took home a runner-up trophy for "The Beggar's Opera." The Virginia Theater Association Conference took place over the weekend with competitions and workshops for schools all across the state. JF stood out, with...
FOREST, VA
WSET

Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Two dead in Halifax County crash: VSP

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are dead after a crash in Halifax County. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. This incident happened on Saturday at 12:02 a.m. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S....
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Wasena Park in Roanoke gets a new upgrade

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Have you visited Wasena Park lately?. If so, you have probably noticed a new nursing pod/ changing station. This station was built as part of a Girl Scout Troop Silver Award project working with "Huddle Up Moms" and Roanoke Parks and Recreation. "The Cadettes in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Patrick and Henry Community College joins MakerUSA Learning Network

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Patrick & Henry Community College was selected to join the inaugural cohort of the MakerUSA Learning Network. The MakerUSA Learning Network is a national community of practice designed to facilitate the exchange of resources and ideas, develop new regional collaborations and strengthen social capital across institutions and organizations taking community-driven approaches to support maker education and pathways to “making” industries.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

