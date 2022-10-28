Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
'You can't beat the action in person:' Martinsville Speedway welcomes NASCAR for weekend
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — When NASCAR comes to town, fans come out in droves to see the race and all the entertainment it brings. That was the case for Martinsville Saturday, the first of two races at Martinsville Speedway. Thousands of fans from all over to be a part...
$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
Race day brings clouds; Halloween brings showers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday brings a lot of cloud cover. There will be some sunshine thrown into the mix, but they'll be rather few and far between and mostly confined to the morning hours. After about lunchtime - it's mostly just a cloudy sky. The good news is...
1 dead, 2 injured in Campbell County collision
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A collision on Saturday killed one person and injured two in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. The incident happened on Route 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, according to VSP. Law enforcement said 32-yer-old Marque Swain of Nathalie was driving a...
Jefferson Forest theatre students to go to Kentucky competition
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for Jefferson Forest theatre students after they took home a runner-up trophy for "The Beggar's Opera." The Virginia Theater Association Conference took place over the weekend with competitions and workshops for schools all across the state. JF stood out, with...
Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
Two dead in Halifax County crash: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are dead after a crash in Halifax County. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. This incident happened on Saturday at 12:02 a.m. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S....
Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
Wasena Park in Roanoke gets a new upgrade
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Have you visited Wasena Park lately?. If so, you have probably noticed a new nursing pod/ changing station. This station was built as part of a Girl Scout Troop Silver Award project working with "Huddle Up Moms" and Roanoke Parks and Recreation. "The Cadettes in...
Recent CDC data shows 'Influenza-Like Activity' considered high in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District officials hosted a weekly health update, including some new statistics when it comes to how the flu is being reported in the Commonwealth. Because influenza is not a reportable disease, the RCAHD does not have reliable local...
Patrick and Henry Community College joins MakerUSA Learning Network
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Patrick & Henry Community College was selected to join the inaugural cohort of the MakerUSA Learning Network. The MakerUSA Learning Network is a national community of practice designed to facilitate the exchange of resources and ideas, develop new regional collaborations and strengthen social capital across institutions and organizations taking community-driven approaches to support maker education and pathways to “making” industries.
3 people injured after evening drive-by shooting on Greenwich Circle in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight on the Southside. The Danville Police Department said at around 9:39 p.m. on Sunday evening they received reports of shots fired in Greenwich Circle. Investigators said they discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the...
Design your park! Henry Co. looks for public input on new Riverview Park designs
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever wanted to design a park?. Barring any comparisons to a real-life SimCity™ videogame, that’s exactly what residents of Henry County will have the opportunity to do through an online survey scheduled to run until Dec. 5. The County recently...
'Cares for community:' DPD conducts walk for recent shooting on Greenwich Circle
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk in response to the recent shooting incident on Greenwich Circle. The department said that the goal of these walks is to express to the community that the police department cares about...
'Terrifying:' Witnesses describe their experiences at the Danville Mall shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night left one man dead and many witnesses shaken up. Terrifying is just one of the words they used to describe what they went through, hoping they never have to go through it again. "My heart was throbbing,"...
'Now justice could be served:' Victim's family reacts to arrest of Danville Mall shooter
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A suspect in the shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning, the Danville Police Department said. On Saturday night one man died and witnesses were terrified after a shooting at the Danville Mall. DPD identified the victim as 26-year-old Danville-native Tyshais Dashawn King.
2 injured after shooting at a gathering on Riceville Road in Pittsylvania County: Deputies
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured following a shooting in the Java community. Early on Sunday morning, the 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies responded to the...
Missing 78-year-old, last seen on Goodwin Avenue in Salem was found safe: VSP
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department. The Roanoke County Police Department is looking for Curtis Howell who was last seen on Saturday on Goodwin Avenue in Salem, according to VSP. VSP described Howell...
'Trending down:' Danville violent crime decreasing, despite shootings over the weekend
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There were multiple shootings throughout the Commonwealth over the weekend -- one of those at the Danville Mall left one man dead -- but despite the rough weekend, officials say crime is trending down on the Southside. The suspect in Saturday's Danville Mall shooting is...
The Bedford Fire Department participated in the 'Bedford Ghost Walk'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department participated in the "Bedford Ghost Walk" on Saturday. The department explained its history. "Shared the history of the department through the years, including the evolution of apparatus, training, and equipment," the department said.
