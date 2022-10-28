Podcast: Something's got to give for struggling Bucs

Make it three straight losses for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who fell 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

The Bucs were inconsistent on both sides of the ball yet again, failing to capitalize on an early 10-3 lead, and just getting mauled in the second half by a Ravens rushing attack that racked up 204 yards after the break.

It’s the first three-game losing streak for Tom Brady in 20 years, and the Bucs currently sit at 3-5 heading into the mini-bye week before a Week 9 home date with the Los Angeles Rams.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down another frustrating loss, discuss what changes could be made to fix Tampa Bay’s problems, and more: