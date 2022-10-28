Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job
Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
Jalen Hurts: from back-up to leader of the Eagles’ quest for perfection
With more than nine minutes left in the game on Sunday – still plenty of time to pad his superb stat line – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stayed on the sideline and pulled on a headset, done for the day. Gardner Minshew, his backup, got to mop up a lopsided victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When Two Tampa HS Coaches Watch Their Former Players In The World Series...
A hat tip to our pal Jarrett Guthrie at 813Preps for sharing this. With Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (Jesuit) & Kyle Tucker (Plant) playing in the Fall Classic, their high school coaches decided to make the trip & take in the game!. Shoutout to Coach Dennis Braun (Plant) & Coach...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
First College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Of 2022 Revealed
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season, which were announced during ESPN's live broadcast Tuesday (November 1). The College Football Playoff top-4 seeds also included No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson.
Falcons Make Surprise Trade Involving Suspended WR Calvin Ridley: Report
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future draft picks, sources with knowledge of the move confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport just prior to the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday (November 1). "Shocker: The #Falcons are trading WR...
