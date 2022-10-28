Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
I-55 crash near Lemont kills one person, shuts down multiple lanes of traffic
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was killed and multiple lanes of traffic were shut down on Interstate 55 as a result of a car crash near Lemont on Tuesday.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on I-55 northbound lanes near Lemont Road in DuPage County around 12:19 p.m., according to a news release. The crash involved a semi-truck and Dodge passenger car, police said.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Around 12:30 p.m., the two right lanes of I-55 northbound near Lemont Road were closed for the investigation into the crash and remained closed as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday.ISP is in the early stages of its investigation. The agency provided no further details.Also on Tuesday, ISP reported a second crash along I-55 Tuesday afternoon in which a semi-trailer overturned around 2:37 p.m., blocking all southbound lanes of southbound traffic near Illinois 171 in Cook County.No injuries were reported at the scene and all lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
Police investigating after two people shot in South Bend
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka will have lane restrictions until at least Thursday, Nov. 3. The restrictions will be in place between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for both directions during the process, so expect delays.
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A convicted murderer was out on parole when he allegedly committed rape and six other felony crimes. In July of 2000, police found 26-year-old Charmaine Crump stabbed to death in a car that came to rest at a busy South Bend intersection. In 2002, Dennis...
Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green […]
South Bend seeks public input on city’s future with ‘visioning’ workshop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend needs your opinion!. The city will host a “South Bend 2045 Plan Public Visioning Workshop” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Howard Park Event Center at 219. S. Saint Louis Blvd., and will be hosted by common council members.
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
Boy, 17, found shot dead in car in Near South Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger seat of a car in Near South Side Saturday night. The boy was found in a car located in an alley at the1900 block of South State Street around 7:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!. November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!. Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center. The proclamation comes as part of the...
Comments / 5