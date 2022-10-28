Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Monster March Draws 700 to 800 Kids
This year’s Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Monster March was attended by an estimated 700 to 800 kids, according to Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Board President Jennifer Romanoski. She said she felt the event went well. The annual event is designed to give area kids a safe place to Trick-or-Treat...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Fall Pumpkin Festival To Help Promote Recycling
The Halloween fun is over, but instead of throwing your pumpkin in the trash, the city of Sheridan has ways to recycle them, and one of those ways could be amusing. This Saturday (November 5th) is the 2nd Annual Sheridan Fall Pumpkin Festival, from 10am until 2pm at Blacktooth Park.
cowboystatedaily.com
Forced to Diversify, Wyoming Ranchers Launch USDA-Certified Meat Processing Plant
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cathryn Kerns is not living the ranching life she thought she would be when she married her husband Taylor six years ago. In 2016, the couple thought they’d be raising their family on the Kerns ranch near Sheridan, the sixth generation...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Agreement With Wyoming Regional EMS
Sheridan County’s Commissioners, at their Tuesday meeting, approved an agreement between the county, City of Sheridan, and Wyoming Regional EMS, LLC to provide ambulance and other related services within the city and county. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller discussed the agreement. Last month the three entities approved an interim...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Hospice Named 2022 Honors Recipient
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s (SMH) Hospice has been named a 2022 Hospice HONORS Recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys and advanced analytics. This prestigious annual review recognizes hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality...
Sheridan Media
Library Benefit Auction Friday in Buffalo
The annual Johnson County Library Benefit Auction will be this coming Friday night at the library in Buffalo. This year’s theme is “Enchantment Under the Sea,” a 1950’s Prom where the appropriate dress is encouraged, according to Library Director Steve Rzasa. He talks about the evening’s...
Sheridan Media
Start-Up Challenge Finalist Series- Gannett Health
We conclude our series today on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the past week we’ve been highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists at Pitch Night will present their business ideas before a panel of judges for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Our last finalist is Gannett Health, a mobile, advocacy-focused direct primary care medical practice, focusing on prevention and access for patients locally and across underserved areas of Wyoming. Gannett Health Founder Louisa Crosby.
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish honor dedicated Hunter Educators of the Sheridan region
The Wyoming Game and Fish has announced several Sheridan region hunter education instructors were recently honored for their dedication to the Wyoming hunter education program, including an instructor who received Instructor of the Year. According to the department, Pat Malson of Kaycee, was chosen as this year’s Hunter Education Instructor...
Sheridan Media
Director and cast members of Beer for Breakfast talk on production
The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will perform Beer for Breakfast, a play by Sean Grennan and directed by Sharon Bedard, as the first feature of the 2022-2023 Revival Season. Recently, director Bedard appeared on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program along with two of her performers, Valeri Hovland who portrays the character Jessie and Rob Wells who plays TJ in the production.
Sheridan Media
BPD Chief: Suicides Affect First Responders
There were two suicides in Buffalo during the month of October, and that has been tough on first responders, according to Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett. He said although they are affected, they are still doing their jobs in a professional manner. He asked the public to check on neighbors,...
Sheridan Media
Sentencing Hearing Held for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies
A sentencing hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a 32-year-old man charged with felony property destruction and felony interference with a peace officer. On January 1, 2022, Joshua Reamer-Koehl broke the glass front door of the Taco Bell on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan after being told he could not panhandle on the business’s property. Reamer-Koehl, after being placed under arrest for property destruction, struck a Sheriff’s deputy in the jaw with a closed fist, resulting in the interference charge.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Pleads Guilty to Burglary Charge
An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with burglary. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 6, 21-year-old Dustin Beadle was arrested and charged with one count of burglary for allegedly stealing a metal detector from a storage unit on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan. Beadle, pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the state, pleaded guilty to the charge at an arraignment hearing in District Court Tuesday. The plea agreement recommends a sentence of 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of a split-sentence of the number of days served from when he was arrested until the day he’s sentenced, followed by three years of supervised probation. The plea deal is a non-binding agreement, meaning the court can reject the plea deal altogether at sentencing and the defendant cannot withdraw the guilty plea.
Sheridan Media
Cokeville at Tongue River Playoff Football Highlights – 10/28/22
No video – Jack Dayton 3 yard TD run – Cokeville 7 Tongue River 0. 0:08 Connor Cummins 16 yard pass to Caleb Kilbride from TR 35 Cokeville 49. 0:19 Cummins 17 yard pass to Colter Hanft from Cokeville 37 to Cokeville 20. 0:30 Landon Walker intercepts Cummins.
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL – High school regional volleyball tournaments wrapped up Saturday with Big Horn and Tongue River advancing to this week’s state tournament, the defending champs from Big Horn took their regional championship beating Burns in the title match, the Lady Rams will open the state tournament Thursday evening against Kemmerer.
