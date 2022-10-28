An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with burglary. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 6, 21-year-old Dustin Beadle was arrested and charged with one count of burglary for allegedly stealing a metal detector from a storage unit on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan. Beadle, pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the state, pleaded guilty to the charge at an arraignment hearing in District Court Tuesday. The plea agreement recommends a sentence of 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of a split-sentence of the number of days served from when he was arrested until the day he’s sentenced, followed by three years of supervised probation. The plea deal is a non-binding agreement, meaning the court can reject the plea deal altogether at sentencing and the defendant cannot withdraw the guilty plea.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO