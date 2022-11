B Hair Studio participated in Massena Trunk or Treat as the Pink Ladies from Grease. There were about 1,600 attendees and 52 trunks at the Seaway Valley Prevention Council event. From left are Amber Meier, Jocelyn Stowell, Britni Chapman, Emma Kenny, and Amber Willard. Photo by Liam Willard.

