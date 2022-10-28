ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Micron to invest $500K into YMCA of CNY to address childcare desert

By Iris St. Meran
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQ5nN_0iqchBfF00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a problem many parents have likely encountered.

“There’s a childcare desert in New York State,” said Bertram Lawson, the President and CEO of the YMCA of Central New York. “We have several in our county and beyond.”

Micron’s promise of 9,000 jobs in the Town of Clay would add to that. On Thursday, it announced how it plans to help.

“We know that any healthy community has to start with quality childcare and early childhood learning. So Micron will make an initial investment of $500,000 in the YMCA of Central New York.”

April Arnzen, Micron Technology’s Chief People Officer

Lawson said the money will help with youth development and allow the Y grow its universal Pre-K program.

“We have partnered with about six school districts currently. How can we take early childhood programming and expand it to different locations in the county. Maybe partnering up with some of our current facilities, but also maybe single locations,” Lawson explained.

The $500,000 is an initial investment, Lawson shared how else Micron can help.

“We’re looking to continue to add to that youth development pillar of ours,” Lawson said. “Also the healthy living pillar which focuses on the reduction of chronic disease prevention and also how we can continue to support from the mental health standpoint.”

He hopes Central New Yorkers will begin to see why investing in the organization is crucial.

Micron Comes to Clay

“Look beyond the gym and swim. Look at the other programs and services that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”

Bertram Lawson, YMCA of Central New York President and CEO

Lawson said the Y should get this funding by the beginning of 2023.

Micron also announced it would invest $5 million to build and outfit a clean oom at Onondaga Community College, $10 million over 10 years in the t collaborative STEAM school and STEAM programs, and initiate a $500,000 sponsorship ofthe MOST which includes a long term exhibit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

Micron puts spotlight on Central New York housing needs

A local real estate expert is raising concerns the region lacks enough housing stock to support the tens of thousands of employees expected to work at the upcoming Micron facility. Howard Hanna Real Estate vice president and CNY regional manager of services Mark Re said the impact of Micron’s announcement...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November

(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
MORRISVILLE, NY
waer.org

Micron CEO explains why company committed to Syracuse for decades to come

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, says that Micron is a “people” company that will not only value its new employees but the surrounding communities in New York as well. WAER’s Scott Willis sat down with Mehrotra to discuss the development of Micron in New York following President Joe Biden's remarks at Onondaga Community College on Thursday.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’

The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Micron’s first Central New York hire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 62; Low: 53. Intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. NORTHSTARS TAKE STATE FIELD BAND TITLE: Members of the Cicero-North Syracuse band celebrate taking first place in the National Division during the New York State Field Band Championships at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987. Results, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Wages across country are up compared to a year ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some good news for workers! Wages across the country are up compared to last year. The U.S. Labor Department says its employment cost index, which combines pay and benefits, rose five percent in the third quarter compared to a year ago.  This is mainly because many companies are doing what they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Upcoming Syracuse City School District community conversation canceled

The Syracuse City School District community conversation scheduled for Tuesday evening is canceled. The school posted the update on its calendar on its website. However, another is scheduled for Thursday at the office of Refugee and Immigrants Self Empowerment. The district's interim Superintendent Anthony Davis launched the meetings, which are...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy