Micron to invest $500K into YMCA of CNY to address childcare desert

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a problem many parents have likely encountered.

“There’s a childcare desert in New York State,” said Bertram Lawson, the President and CEO of the YMCA of Central New York. “We have several in our county and beyond.”

Micron’s promise of 9,000 jobs in the Town of Clay would add to that. On Thursday, it announced how it plans to help.

“We know that any healthy community has to start with quality childcare and early childhood learning. So Micron will make an initial investment of $500,000 in the YMCA of Central New York.” April Arnzen, Micron Technology’s Chief People Officer

Lawson said the money will help with youth development and allow the Y grow its universal Pre-K program.

“We have partnered with about six school districts currently. How can we take early childhood programming and expand it to different locations in the county. Maybe partnering up with some of our current facilities, but also maybe single locations,” Lawson explained.

The $500,000 is an initial investment, Lawson shared how else Micron can help.

“We’re looking to continue to add to that youth development pillar of ours,” Lawson said. “Also the healthy living pillar which focuses on the reduction of chronic disease prevention and also how we can continue to support from the mental health standpoint.”

He hopes Central New Yorkers will begin to see why investing in the organization is crucial.

“Look beyond the gym and swim. Look at the other programs and services that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.” Bertram Lawson, YMCA of Central New York President and CEO

Lawson said the Y should get this funding by the beginning of 2023.

Micron also announced it would invest $5 million to build and outfit a clean oom at Onondaga Community College, $10 million over 10 years in the t collaborative STEAM school and STEAM programs, and initiate a $500,000 sponsorship ofthe MOST which includes a long term exhibit.

