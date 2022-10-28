Read full article on original website
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
All released from hospital following Starkville bus accident
A school bus accident in Oktibbeha County sent two drivers and several children to the hospital Tuesday morning. We have learned that all those injured have been released from the Oktibbeha County Hospital. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom said it happened around 7:30 a..m. at the intersection of...
Chickasaw County voters to use paper ballots
HOUSTON, Miss. ( WTVA ) - Voters in Chickasaw County are used to casting their ballot on a computer screen. The county has used electronic voting for nearly two decades. Now the county is bringing back the old paper ballots for the upcoming elections. The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors...
Alabama hospital gets grant money
A $1,000,000 grant will help with renovations at a hospital just over the state line in Alabama. The money comes from the U-S Department of Agriculture as a Rural Development Grant. The grant will be used to renovate 10 rooms at the Northwest Regional Medical Center in Winfield. The rooms...
Gov. Reeves gives additional information on economic development project
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave more information about what is set to be a historic economic development deal for the state. During a news conference, Governor Reeves said right now, he is not able to say the name of the company looking to locate to Lowndes County, due to nondisclosure agreements.
Some to saddle up for St. Jude
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — Horses and riders will gather this Saturday to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The annual J.D. Brown Memorial Trail Ride is set to go Saturday at 10 a.m. on Mud Creek Road in Pontotoc. Nearly 300 riders took part in last...
MSU AD John Cohen steps down to take same job at Auburn
Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen left the university to become the new AD at Auburn. Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen has informed the university he is leaving, and the expectation is he will become the new AD at Auburn. Auburn named former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen...
A new economic development will affect towns in the Golden Triangle in positive ways
ARTESIA, Miss (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in the State's history is coming to the Golden Triangle. It's a $2.5 billion dollar capital investment and will create over 1,000 jobs in Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle. The average pay is predicted to be $93,000. Resident, business owners, and local leaders in towns like Artesia are hoping the development will bring much-needed tax revenue to their town.
