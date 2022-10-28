Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: A Halloween best in show
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and PAWS hosted the “Something Wild This Way” dog parade at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Snack foods were a popular theme for our local K-9’s, but kings, fairy’s a spooky spide, and even a walking “poop factory” graced the Fairgrounds from 10-11 a.m. The dog parade, and costume party was just part of Saturday’s full day of Halloween events put on by the Town of Jackson.
buckrail.com
Spooky Season: The ghosts of Death Canyon
MOOSE, Wyo. — Struthers Burt, a dude wrangler in early Jackson Hole, used to camp in Death Canyon as a base for further Teton exploration. While camping there, Burt had three experiences with what he referred to as “my ghost.”. The first time encountering his “ghost”, Burt was...
buckrail.com
Teton Rental now offers Maverick Horse Trailers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Maverick horse trailers are top quality craftsmanship and built to last. What better way to treat the horse people and your furry friends than with a Maverick Horse Trailer! These trailers come in both steel and aluminum, you can go from the base model steel trailer all the way to the deluxe model aluminum. Coming in 2, 3, and 4 horse trailers these are perfect trailers to haul into the backcountry for a trail ride, go into the park and enjoy the views on horseback, or just take them to the arena for some relaxing riding. Let’s not forget to put on some accessories as well Maverick horse trailers has numerous accessories that can make life easier. Teton Rental can help you find the right fit for what you are looking for in a horse trailer, with years of experience hauling horses around the area we can get you pointed in the right direction.
buckrail.com
Take advantage of fall cleanup this week
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week the Town of Jackson has offered services to help with residents’ fall cleanup. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will be hosting a pumpkin drop n’ smash at the Rodeo Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 4. From 4-6 p.m. residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins will be dropped from an aerial latter, and aim for targets below.
buckrail.com
On a child’s worst day, help is always available
JACKSON, Wyo. — When a child of any age experiences abuse or neglect, the trauma can have a deep and lasting impact on their lives. It is truly critical that when a child is a victim of abuse, the next steps are handled by professionals to ensure that the child — and their family — aren’t forced to endure further stress or trauma.
buckrail.com
PAWS Shelter Operations & Facilities Manager - Driggs, Teton Valley
Since 1999, PAWS has been the number one nonprofit animal welfare and pet social service provider for the greater Teton area; including Teton County WY, Teton County ID, and Star Valley. In addition to owning and operating our open-admission animal shelter in Driggs ID, PAWS supports our local communities and...
buckrail.com
Teton County to offer free suicide prevention community education night
JACKSON, Wyo. — Community members are invited to attend a free community education event focused on suicide prevention this Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the 4-H building in Miller Park. The event will help individuals learn about suicide prevention fundamentals, gatekeeper training, lethal means counseling...
buckrail.com
Price reduced at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sugar City grandparents offering goat's milk to those in need
Sugar City’s Virginia and Jesse Brown can give a resounding “yes” to that question. The couple has raised goats for decades and offer free goat’s milk to anybody who wants or needs it.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 1-7, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with a quick round of snow expected in the Tetons while the valley will see little to no accumulation. A strong storm system will impact the area on Friday night and Saturday with heavy snow possible. This will kick off an active pattern with additional storms likely through next week.
buckrail.com
Winter parking restrictions begin today
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter parking restrictions go into effect today, Nov. 1. The Town of Jackson prohibits parking on all streets and alleys between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from today until April 15 to allow for snow removal and winter street operations. Enforcement will take place every morning during these dates, regardless of whether or not it snows.
buckrail.com
JH Fire/EMS warns residents about burning landscape debris
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS personnel recently responded to a Teton County subdivision that had a burn escape into a grassy sage area, downslope from several homes. While the fire did not damage any structures, JH Fire/EMS is reminding the public to be conscientious with the practice of...
buckrail.com
Nonprofit partners collaborate on a community-wide Dia de los Muertos Celebration
JACKSON, Wyo. — One22 Resource Center is excited to celebrate the second community-wide Dia de Los Muertos holiday with 14 local social service, faith, and arts organizations. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a festive multi-day holiday, originating in Mexico, during which family and friends gather to joyfully remember friends and family members who have died. One favorite Día de los Muertos tradition is the creation of ofrendas (home altars) with the favorite food and beverages of the departed.
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
buckrail.com
The sky is falling on Jackson Hole housing; here’s how we fix it
JACKSON, Wyo. — For decades, the Jackson Hole community has been rightfully worried about housing for the rank and file while “billionaires kick out the millionaires.” However, the pandemic accelerated a crisis unfolding in slow motion through several factors largely reversible through policy, said Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner.
buckrail.com
Heads Up! Permitted burn at airport today
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Airport is conducting a controlled burn today, Nov. 1 Permitted burn activities are scheduled from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airport asks the public to not report the fire. Buckrail @ Caroline. Caroline Chapman is a Community News Reporter. She enjoys reading...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Nine kittens rescued by local shelter volunteers after being left to die in small sealed plastic container
REXBURG — Four Paws Pet Adoptions volunteers Karley Bacon and Hannah White stopped by the facility on Monday night to tend to the shelter’s cats when they heard kittens crying. “It took us half a second. We didn’t know where it was coming from,” White said. The women soon located the baby cats in a 12x24” plastic bin tightly sealed shut. After opening the bin, the women found the nine...
buckrail.com
Central Wyoming College plans for permanent campus location
JACKSON, Wyo. — What makes a community vibrant and thriving? It’s people and their opportunity to achieve their goals and dreams in their hometown. Whether Jackson has been home for one year or 88 years, the folks that live here and plant roots care deeply about this valley and its future.
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0