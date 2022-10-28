ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Is 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Filmed? Top Filming Locations

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago

Waiting for The White Lotus Season 2? The new season, which sees the return of Jennifer Coolidge , bids adieu to Hawaii and introduces a new group of vacationers in Sicily, Italy. The first season was filmed on the Hawaiian island Maui in 2020, where the cast and crew resided and filmed at a five-star resort. While the filming location for Season 2 would take 24+ hours to travel to by air, they share a similar home: the Four Seasons.

Continue reading for everything you need to know about the filming locations for The White Lotus Season 2.
Where is The White Lotus Season 2 Filmed?
The White Lotus Season 2 takes place at a luxurious Sicilian resort, and much like its previous season, follows an eclectic group of vacationers. The cast of the new season is led by F. Murray Abraham , Coolidge, Adam DiMarco , Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander , Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza , Haley Lu Richardson , Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

Time Out reports that the new season was filmed in Taormina, Palermo, and Noto, all located in Sicily, as well as in Rome’s Lumina Studios, located North of Sicily. While Season 1 filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, the second season was filmed at Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace in Taormina. (Would love to know the deets about the agreement between the hotel chain and HBO Max.)

The resort advertises being situated above the ​​Ionian Sea (also a major sight in the new season) and offering “panoramic views” of Mount Etna, the Greek theatre, and the Sicilian Coast. The hotel has 115 rooms with options for suites that open to plunge pools and terraces; the Royal Suite offers both, along with a spacious living room and dining room.

The resort is closed from November 28, 2022 to March 13, 2023, and booking a stay upon its re-opening will set you back roughly 1,025 to 4,375+ euros per night. Better start saving!

The White Lotus Season 2 Premieres October 30 on HBO Max .

