Oklahoma State

How South Dakota voters could help save the lives of uninsured moms

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cassandra Big Crow was strapped to a gurney as paramedics slid her into the belly of a yellow and blue helicopter, its blades whisking the air. At 37 weeks pregnant, she was so thrilled to meet her little boy that she had painted her finger and toenails baby blue. But now, as life-saving equipment beeped and blinked inches from her nose, Big Crow’s mind spun at what this unexpected medical emergency might cost her, an uninsured South Dakotan living in a maternal health desert.
WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris speak at Pennsylvania Democratic Party event

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president’s most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. The White House has showered attention on the Keystone State — Biden’s birthplace — in the final run-up to Nov. 8, with the president returning Friday for his 15th visit since he took office and officials preparing for another visit next week.
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

