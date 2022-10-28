Read full article on original website
Ohio seeks to become the latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
Proposed amendment could remove Jim Crow-era language in Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But a seismic change could be in store. Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new constitution that...
How South Dakota voters could help save the lives of uninsured moms
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cassandra Big Crow was strapped to a gurney as paramedics slid her into the belly of a yellow and blue helicopter, its blades whisking the air. At 37 weeks pregnant, she was so thrilled to meet her little boy that she had painted her finger and toenails baby blue. But now, as life-saving equipment beeped and blinked inches from her nose, Big Crow’s mind spun at what this unexpected medical emergency might cost her, an uninsured South Dakotan living in a maternal health desert.
Supreme Court lifts hold on Sen. Graham testimony in 2020 election investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham‘s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court left no legal impediments in the way...
WATCH: Biden joins Democratic candidates Val Demings and Charlie Crist at event in Florida
President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser Tuesday for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings. Watch the event in the player above. The visit to Florida, where Democrats are trailing in both the Senate and the gubernatorial races,...
Libertarian candidate ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP’s Blake Masters
PHOENIX (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly...
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act and lower prescription drug costs
President Joe Biden will give remarks in Florida on Tuesday to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks...
Armed group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, federal judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi...
Oregon could be the 1st state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris speak at Pennsylvania Democratic Party event
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president’s most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. The White House has showered attention on the Keystone State — Biden’s birthplace — in the final run-up to Nov. 8, with the president returning Friday for his 15th visit since he took office and officials preparing for another visit next week.
Rural areas to receive $759 million in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning American poet, dies at 97
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerald Stern, one of the country’s most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, has died. He was 97. Stern, New Jersey’s first poet laureate, died Thursday...
