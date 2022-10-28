ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
9to5Mac

How to see steps with Apple Watch including distance and custom complications

Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, along with daily, monthly, and yearly trends. We’ll also look at how to make custom complications to track steps right on Apple Watch faces.
techunwrapped.com

Make these changes to your WiFi instead of buying a repeater

Having a good internet connection is important and is not always possible. Sometimes the coverage is bad, we see that the speed is very slow or cuts appear when we connect wirelessly. One of the options we have is to buy a Wi-Fi repeater. This helps improve signal quality. Now, sometimes this is not necessary. In this article we are going to tell you about some changes you can make to your Wi-Fi before you buy anything.
techunwrapped.com

This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you

In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
aiexpress.io

iOS 16.1 bug that randomly drops Wi-Fi has iPhone owners tearing hair out

It seems that iOS 16.1 has a bug which is inflicting Wi-Fi connections to change into very flaky for iPhone and iPad customers, at the very least going by quite a few studies on-line. As MacRumors (opens in new tab) flags up, the issue consists of random disconnects of the...

