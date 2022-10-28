Read full article on original website
University of Connecticut
Field Hockey Set For Rematch At BIG EAST Tournament
NORFOLK, Va. – The No. 14 UConn field hockey team (11-6, 5-2) will travel to Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA on Wednesday, November 2nd for the BIG EAST Tournament Championship. This will be the 32nd time in program history that the Huskies will be competing for the BIG EAST Champion title.
University of Connecticut
MSOC hosts no. 17 Georgetown on senior night
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team (7-6-3, 3-3-3 BIG EAST) are set to welcome the Georgetown Hoyas (9-4-3, 7-1-1 BIG EAST) on Wednesday night at Ray Reid Field at Morrone Stadium. The Huskies will honor ten seniors; student manager Eric Oates, and players Christos Charalambous, Owen Guglielmino,...
University of Connecticut
Women's Lacrosse Announces 2023 Captains
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn Women's Lacrosse team announced their three 2023 captains on Monday, October 31st. The captains include defensive graduate student #17 Julia Ozimek, graduate student goalkeeper #15 Landyn White, and senior midfielder #25 Maddy George. Julia Ozimek. Ozimek started in all 18 games as a senior in...
University of Connecticut
No. 13 FH Forces 2OT in Loss to No. 2 Maryland
STORRS, Conn. - No. 13 UConn Field Hockey team (11-5) fell in double overtime to No. 2 Maryland (16-2) on Sunday afternoon during their final regular season game of the year. Sunday marked Senior Day for the Huskies, where 10 seniors on the team were honored in a ceremony on the field just before the game started.
University of Connecticut
Dallahan Leads Huskies At Ka'anapali Classic
LAHAINA, Hi. – UConn junior Tommy Dallahan shot two sub-par rounds, including a 5-under 66, to lead the Huskies in scoring for the second consecutive event as UConn finished its fall schedule by completing play Sunday in the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. Dallahan (Simsbury, Conn.) finished in a tie...
University of Connecticut
UConn Football Announces Future Games With UMass & Sacred Heart
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut football team has entered into an agreement to play five games against the University of Massachusetts through the 2027 season. The Huskies also announced the date for the game against Sacred Heart University during the 2023 season, completing next year's schedule. UConn...
University of Connecticut
Linebacker Jackson Mitchell Winner of the Gold Helmet Award
STORRS, Conn. - UConn junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell (Ridgefield, CT) was named the Week 9 recipients of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation. Western CT State wide receiver Julian Ferguson was also named a winner this week.
University of Connecticut
University to launch UConn+ streaming digital network
UConn is fully entering the cord-cutting era of live and on-demand digital video. Coming later this month, fans and followers of UConn Athletics will have a new avenue for absorbing all things Huskies and the University of Connecticut: UConn+. The university's own sports-centric streaming platform will surface original and exclusive content to fans such as features, live events, profiles, coaches' shows, highlights and other on-demand content.
University of Connecticut
UConn’s Jackson Mitchell Named 2022 Butkus Award Semifinalist
STORRS, Conn. – UConn junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell (Ridgefield, CT) has been named a Butkus Award® semifinalists for the 2022 season as announced by the Butkus Foundation on Tuesday. Mitchell is one of 15 collegiate semifinalists coming from 15 different schools representing six conferences (ACC, American Athletic, Big...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida
If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
(The Center Square) – With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure.
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
ZIP code 01529: Millville, small-town America that 'gets in your blood'
The Telegram & Gazette is looking at the the real estate market in ZIP codes around Central Massachusetts. Today we are featuring 01529, Millville. It has been said that once you move to this small town, you may never leave. “It is a special place many never heard of but...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
fallriverreporter.com
Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River
Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Halloween drawing, but there were nine winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
