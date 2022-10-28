Read full article on original website
Alan Wayne Coy
MILFORD – Alan Wayne Coy, age 75, of Milford, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born on July 27, 1947, the son of Gerald Burton and Louise Adeline Smaltz Coy in Warsaw. Alan was a lifetime Milford resident, a member of the Masonic...
Arthur Rex Witham
MENTONE – Arthur Rex Witham, 95, of rural Mentone, born to James Arthur Witham and Lillian Hatfield Witham on April 2, 1927, passed peacefully from this life on Oct. 29, 2022. A 1945 graduate of Mentone High School, Rex served in the Army for two years, beginning shortly after...
Wade Ousley
Wade Ousley, of Winona Lake, passed away peacefully at Grace Village Retirement Community on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 80. Wade was born as Carles Wade Ousley on March 5, 1942, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of the late Alvin and Melvina Ousley. He worked for Dalton Foundries as a box maker starting in the 1970s up until his retirement in 1990. On Aug. 6, 1966, he married his love, Dortha “Dorthy” Compton, and together they raised their two children. Dorthy and Wade spent 44 years together before her passing in January of 2011.
Becky Triggs-Denzer
Becky Triggs-Denzer, 50, Pierceton, died Nov. 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Infant Sierra Kay Busenburg
Infant Sierra Kay Busenburg, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Sierra is survived by her parents, Drew A. Horn and Ashley Busenburg; paternal grandparents, Paula Wood and Andy Horn; maternal grandparents, Lori Busenburg and Troy Busenburg; paternal great-grandparents, Patricia Freeman, Chuck Freeman, Linda Wolfe and Fred Horn; maternal great-grandparents, David (Sheila) Busenburg and John (Debbie) Gray; and maternal great-great-grandparent, Shriley Gray. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Swihart and Parker Horn. She was preceded in passing by a brother, Legend Horn.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 79. He was born on Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie Golike Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Judy Mae Gosch. They were blessed with two children and shared 50 years of marriage, sharing everything in their lives before Cletus passed away.
Judy Nicodemus
SYRACUSE – Judy Nicodemus, 79, of Syracuse, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022. She was born on Oct. 9, 1943, in Huntington, to Garland and Irene Garrison Miller. On Aug. 5, 1961, she married Clifford Nicodemus, who preceded her in 2013. She retired from Chore Time Brock. After her...
Frances ‘Betty’ Blain
COLUMBIA CITY – Frances “Betty” Blain, 93, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully in the company of family at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center in Albany, Ind. Born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Whitley County, she was a daughter...
Carolyn J. Dolby
Carolyn J. Dolby, age 89, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her family in her home. Born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Huntington, she was the daughter of Robert and Esta Hite. She was a 1951 graduate of Clearcreek High School. After graduating from high school, she married her sweetheart, Richard D. Dolby. They raised four children.
Jean Ann Hunter
Jean Ann Hunter, a longtime resident of the Syracuse and North Webster areas, passed away quietly on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 3 a.m. at home. She was 78 years old. Born on Nov. 27, 1943, to Hugh Barber Jr. and Ruth V. Wilkinson Barber, Jean Ann was born in Huntington. Her family moved to North Webster when she was quite young; she grew up in the North Webster United Methodist Church and graduated from North Webster High School with the class of 1961. She later graduated from Fort Wayne Commercial College.
Fred Osburn
Fred Osburn, 67, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born in South Bend on March 27, 1955, the son of Earl and Barbara Folley Osburn. There are no services currently scheduled. Arrangements are through McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, 22909 Provident Court, Warsaw. To share...
Debra Anderson
Debra Anderson, 61, Warsaw, died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Lunch Buddy Program Has Impact On Grace, Jefferson Students
WINONA LAKE - Grace College senior Kye Barrett and Jefferson Elementary third-grader Noah Gibbs have their own handshake. “He loves to go and show all of his friends and all of his teachers and stuff,” Barrett said Tuesday in an interview at Jefferson. The two became Lunch Buddies in...
McKinley Burton Is New Member of American Angus Association
McKinley Burton, Warsaw, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo. Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National...
2 Injured In Milford Crash Saturday
MILFORD - Both drivers in a late Saturday morning crash south of Milford were injured and one had to be flown to a hospital. The accident occurred at about 11:53 a.m. Saturday on North Ind. 15, approximately 300 feet south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford, according to the Milford Police Department report.
Public Occurrences 11.2.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:43 p.m. Monday - Kaila Lynn Barlow, 31, Wabash, arrested for felony theft. Bond: $3,250. • 3:33 p.m. Monday - Aaron Lee Brown, 21, Muncie, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 3:45...
Grace Men’s & Women’s Hoops Start Season With Win
WINONA LAKE – Grace College’s men’s basketball team started the season off in style with a 109-70 victory over Michigan Dearborn on Saturday night. Grace started off the defense of its 2021-22 Crossroads League championship with a shooting performance for the ages. The Lancers 66 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three on their way to a 39-point victory.
3 Teens Found Dead In Car In Kosciusko County
Three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County on Sunday. According to an Indiana State Police news release, on Sunday ISP responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on the property of 10852 W. CR 900N, near Etna Green, just after 3 p.m.
Public Occurrences 10.31.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:26 p.m. Friday - Jerome Lee Vaughn White, 32, South Bend, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 4:54 p.m. Friday - Misty Renee Paige, 58, of 3104 E. Wooster Road, lot 71,...
Lutheran EMS Starts Mobile Integrated Health Program
A new program recently was started at Lutheran EMS to help fill a gap in the community, the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Board learned Tuesday. Alicia Mediano, director of operation clinical management for Lutheran EMS, said one thing that “was very exciting for us in the month of September” was there were staff members that finished a 16-week course for Lutheran’s mobile integrated health program, which is similar to what Warsaw Fire runs with the CARES (Community Assistance Resources Emergency Services) program. Lutheran EMS is focusing more on the medical health and trying to bridge the gap between in-patient and out-patient care, especially for some of the people that aren’t able to afford home health agencies, she said.
