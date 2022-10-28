Wade Ousley, of Winona Lake, passed away peacefully at Grace Village Retirement Community on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 80. Wade was born as Carles Wade Ousley on March 5, 1942, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of the late Alvin and Melvina Ousley. He worked for Dalton Foundries as a box maker starting in the 1970s up until his retirement in 1990. On Aug. 6, 1966, he married his love, Dortha “Dorthy” Compton, and together they raised their two children. Dorthy and Wade spent 44 years together before her passing in January of 2011.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO