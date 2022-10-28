ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle, box truck

By Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 24 and Noland Road, according to police.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was eastbound when the driver struck a box truck that was making a left turn from westbound U.S. 24 to an alley on the south side of the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not reported to have any injuries.

Police said the name of the motorcyclist killed will be released after family is notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

