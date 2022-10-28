Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man killed by Dallas police identified
The man who died by Dallas police gunfire Sunday has now been identified as a 61-year-old man named Donathy Doddy. Police say Doddy is the man who opened fire on officers near Fair Park Sunday.
klif.com
Dallas Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect Who Fired at Officers
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An officer involved shooting in South Dallas Sunday left a man who allegedly fired at officers critically wounded. The man was hospitalized and later died at a hospital. Dallas police responded to Metropolitan Avenue just south of Fair Park around 6:15pm where they say an argument...
Gunman, bystander wounded in shooting with police in South Dallas
Two people are in the hospital after a man and Dallas police engaged in a gunbattle a few blocks from Fair Park Sunday night. Police got a call about a man with a gun on Metropolitan Avenue.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD
A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large
DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
fox4news.com
13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Maximilian Van Wey was last seen on Friday morning on Wilkie Way in southwest Fort Worth. That’s near the school he attends – Wedgewood Middle School. He’s described as being 4 feet...
KWTX
Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle over dispute about a girl
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said. The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.
fox4news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
fox4news.com
Man killed in road rage shooting in Garland laid to rest
Family and friends gathered for the funeral of a man who was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Garland. Police are still looking for the gunman.
44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
Inmate escapes from Seagoville federal prison
The manhunt is on in Dallas County where a prisoner escaped from the federal lock-up in Seagoville Monday. There’s no word on how he did it but inmate Salvador Gallegos slipped away from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family of Trans Woman Who Died in Custody Disputes Autopsy Results After Requesting Independent Examination
After receiving the results of an independent autopsy, the family of a transgender woman who died while in custody is calling for criminal charges to be brought against first responders involved in the encounter. The case that garnered national attention centers on an incident where police were called to a...
Man wounded in what North Richland Hills police call "family disturbance"
A man’s in the hospital after getting shot at a home in North Richland Hills over the weekend. Police are calling it a “family disturbance.”
fox4news.com
Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT
GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth
The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night. Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
