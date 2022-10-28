ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

Dallas Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect Who Fired at Officers

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An officer involved shooting in South Dallas Sunday left a man who allegedly fired at officers critically wounded. The man was hospitalized and later died at a hospital. Dallas police responded to Metropolitan Avenue just south of Fair Park around 6:15pm where they say an argument...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD

A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large

DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

13-year-old boy reported missing in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Maximilian Van Wey was last seen on Friday morning on Wilkie Way in southwest Fort Worth. That’s near the school he attends – Wedgewood Middle School. He’s described as being 4 feet...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT

GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings

As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
DALLAS, TX

