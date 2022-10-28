ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Erupts After Nets Part Ways With Steve Nash, Turn to Ime Udoka

Twitter erupts after Nets part ways with Steve Nash, turn to Ime Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Brooklyn Nets roller coaster is still speeding along. Head coach Steve Nash and the team parted ways on Tuesday with both sides releasing statements amid a 2-5 to start the season. There were questions about Nash’s job security heading into the new campaign after Kevin Durant reportedly presented an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.
Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade

Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win

10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Talks Coaching Kevin Durant, Respecting Steve Nash

NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has been in the NBA long enough to know an outsider never knows what the inner workings of another franchise is like. So Donovan can see the headlines — and the Brooklyn Nets produced a big one Tuesday when the franchise and coach Steve Nash parted ways. And he can see the trade request drama that his former player Kevin Durant produced throughout the offseason.
Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109

MIAMI (AP) — Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led everyone with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night. “Huge for our confidence,” Strus said. Butler scored 23 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 1:48 left. Bam Adebayo scored 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry 13 for Miami, which won on Spoelstra’s 52nd birthday.
Dolphins Add Star Pass-Rusher Bradley Chubb in Trade With Broncos

Dolphins add star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in trade with Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The AFC East just keeps getting better. Before Tuesday's trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins reportedly acquired star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. Denver will acquire a 2023 first-round pick, which is originally...
The 5 Biggest NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Did and Didn't Happen

The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday...
Migos Rapper Takeoff's Fatal Shooting Has Sports World Mourning

Takeoff, a member of the popular Atlanta rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Monday morning in Houston, Texas. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was the youngest (28) member of Migos. The three family members came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia and became multi-platinum artists after releasing their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They also reached number one on the Billboard charts in 2016 with the song “Bad and Boujee.”
HOUSTON, TX
