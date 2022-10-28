Read full article on original website
Andre Drummond Out, 3 Bulls Questionable on Injury Report Vs. Nets
Drummond out, 3 other Bulls questionable vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls will travel to Brooklyn for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets a bit shorthanded. Backup center Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain sustained in Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs,...
Report: Nets Plan to Hire Celtics' Ime Udoka as New Head Coach After Steve Nash Firing
Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach after firing Steve Nash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We have quite the development on the NBA head coach front. The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach after firing Steve Nash on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
NBA roundup: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach
November 2 - Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied down the stretch for a 108-99 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York.
Twitter Erupts After Nets Part Ways With Steve Nash, Turn to Ime Udoka
Twitter erupts after Nets part ways with Steve Nash, turn to Ime Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Brooklyn Nets roller coaster is still speeding along. Head coach Steve Nash and the team parted ways on Tuesday with both sides releasing statements amid a 2-5 to start the season. There were questions about Nash’s job security heading into the new campaign after Kevin Durant reportedly presented an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.
Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade
Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
Here Are The Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Picks After the Roquan Smith Trade
The Chicago Bears are aggressively stockpiling salary cap space and draft picks as they work through a rebuilding process, and they struck again Monday, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Smith, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will now head to the AFC North-leading Ravens, hoping...
Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report
Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable...
Bulls' Early Season Inconsistency Rooted in Slow Starts, Finishes
How Bulls’ inconsistency rooted in slow starts, finishes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Start slow, finish sloppy. That is not a recipe for success in any sport. But it is the overarching trend of the Chicago Bulls’ first seven games of the 2022-23 season, in which they hold a 3-4 record.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win
10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
Kyrie Irving Keeps Reminding Us to Be Thankful That He Deserted Celtics
Tomase: Kyrie's latest act is shameful and a reminder of what might've been originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Today's installment of, "Thank God Kyrie abandoned us," is sponsored by two words: Alex Jones. No NBA devotee ever wants the Sandy Hook truther and peddler of vile conspiracies intruding upon...
ESPN Analyst on Fields' Play: ‘You Gotta Be So Encouraged by It'
ESPN analyst on Fields' play: 'You gotta be so encouraged by it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears' record and chances of contending for the playoffs slip away, the focus for this Bears' season is revolving entirely around Justin Fields. Bears fans and pundits on the outside...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Talks Coaching Kevin Durant, Respecting Steve Nash
NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has been in the NBA long enough to know an outsider never knows what the inner workings of another franchise is like. So Donovan can see the headlines — and the Brooklyn Nets produced a big one Tuesday when the franchise and coach Steve Nash parted ways. And he can see the trade request drama that his former player Kevin Durant produced throughout the offseason.
Nashville Midfielder Hany Mukhtar Voted Major League Soccer's 2022 MVP
Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player after leading the league with 23 goals and 11 assists. The 27-year-old German’s combined goals and assists were the fifth most for a season in league history. He was especially productive in the final 22...
Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109
MIAMI (AP) — Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led everyone with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night. “Huge for our confidence,” Strus said. Butler scored 23 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 1:48 left. Bam Adebayo scored 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry 13 for Miami, which won on Spoelstra’s 52nd birthday.
Dolphins Add Star Pass-Rusher Bradley Chubb in Trade With Broncos
Dolphins add star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb in trade with Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The AFC East just keeps getting better. Before Tuesday's trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins reportedly acquired star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. Denver will acquire a 2023 first-round pick, which is originally...
Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel Amid Takeoff's Death
Deion Sanders is banning his Jackson State football players from leaving their hotel this weekend when the team travels to take on Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff was shot and killed on Tuesday morning. In a heartfelt speech, the NFL Hall of Famer told his squad that if...
The 5 Biggest NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Did and Didn't Happen
The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday...
Migos Rapper Takeoff's Fatal Shooting Has Sports World Mourning
Takeoff, a member of the popular Atlanta rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Monday morning in Houston, Texas. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was the youngest (28) member of Migos. The three family members came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia and became multi-platinum artists after releasing their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They also reached number one on the Billboard charts in 2016 with the song “Bad and Boujee.”
