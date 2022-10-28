Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.2.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:43 p.m. Monday - Kaila Lynn Barlow, 31, Wabash, arrested for felony theft. Bond: $3,250. • 3:33 p.m. Monday - Aaron Lee Brown, 21, Muncie, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 3:45...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.31.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:26 p.m. Friday - Jerome Lee Vaughn White, 32, South Bend, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 4:54 p.m. Friday - Misty Renee Paige, 58, of 3104 E. Wooster Road, lot 71,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Stealing, Wrecking Vehicle
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and lying about his involvement in the incident. Naquan Rasheed Williams, 20, 510 E. Center St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Two arrested for dealing, possessing cocaine in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Kosciusko County on Saturday for alleged cocaine distribution and possession, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Friday, the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team investigated reports of fentanyl pills being sold in the county. On Saturday, narcotics officers, along with law...
WOWO News
Three teenagers found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three teenagers were found deceased in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Troopers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a property in the 10800 block of West 900 North, near Etna Green for the report of three teenagers unresponsive. Officers located a 2008 Ford.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County COVID-19 Testing Site Closed On Election Day
Bowen Center announced that its COVID-19 testing site in Warsaw located at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 225 Gilliam Drive, will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 8, as the church will be serving as a polling station. The testing site will reopen as usual the following Tuesday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Ave. Construction Update Provided
WINONA LAKE - Phend & Brown Inc. on Tuesday provided an update to the roundabout project on Winona Avenue at Winona Lake. Changing weather conditions and/or internal schedule changes may alter the dates below. Traffic control signage and detour markings will be provided in advance of, and during any closure.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lutheran EMS Starts Mobile Integrated Health Program
A new program recently was started at Lutheran EMS to help fill a gap in the community, the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Board learned Tuesday. Alicia Mediano, director of operation clinical management for Lutheran EMS, said one thing that “was very exciting for us in the month of September” was there were staff members that finished a 16-week course for Lutheran’s mobile integrated health program, which is similar to what Warsaw Fire runs with the CARES (Community Assistance Resources Emergency Services) program. Lutheran EMS is focusing more on the medical health and trying to bridge the gap between in-patient and out-patient care, especially for some of the people that aren’t able to afford home health agencies, she said.
Times-Union Newspaper
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 79. He was born on Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie Golike Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Judy Mae Gosch. They were blessed with two children and shared 50 years of marriage, sharing everything in their lives before Cletus passed away.
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
WANE-TV
Traffic on I-69 flowing again after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash that happened Tuesday morning temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-69 in southern Allen County. It happened around 7 a.m. Dispatchers were unable to provide many details, however Google Maps showed traffic at a standstill from south of Airport Expressway until just south of the Yohne Road overpass south of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.
inkfreenews.com
Nappanee Man Airlifted To Hospital After Milford Crash
MILFORD — Jonathan W. Connolly, 28, Parkwood Drive, Nappanee, suffered possible internal injuries following a two-vehicle crash on SR 15, south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford. The crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Connolly, who was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated, was...
Part of St. Joe Hospital remains standing after attempts to bring it down
The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
WNDU
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
WANE-TV
SUV ends up in Wells County river after swerving to avoid crash
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was not hurt after his SUV veered off a Wells County roadway and went into the Salamonie River early Monday. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and Willow Road, four miles southeast of Warren, according to a post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
