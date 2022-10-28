Read full article on original website
Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade
Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
After Roquan Smith Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next
2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade a second-round 2023 NFL Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. It is unclear whether the pick is the second-rounder they...
Bears' Roquan Smith Trade Once Again Shows Ryan Poles Gets Rebuild Process
In trading Roquan, Poles once again shows he gets rebuild process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As it turns out, Sunday was a fitting end to linebacker Roquan Smith's time with the Bears. After the Bears were run over by the Cowboys 49-29 in Dallas, Smith sat at his locker taking the blame for what he deemed an "embarrassing" and "unacceptable" defensive performance that started with him.
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Chase Claypool Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated...
Andre Drummond Out, 3 Bulls Questionable on Injury Report Vs. Nets
Drummond out, 3 other Bulls questionable vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls will travel to Brooklyn for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets a bit shorthanded. Backup center Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain sustained in Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs,...
NFL Twitter Reacts to the Bears Trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens
NFL Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few months ago Roquan Smith requested a trade, and now the former Chicago Bears linebacker is on his way to a new home: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens agreed to...
Justin Fields, David Montgomery Share Blame for Micah Parsons' TD
ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Bears' Overpay for Chase Claypool Not Bad Decision
Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old...
Why Bears, Roquan Smith Contract Negotiations Fell Apart
Why Roquan Smith contract negotiations fell apart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles first took the job as the Bears new GM, he was confident that he would be able to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with Roquan Smith. Obviously that deal never got done.
ESPN Analyst on Fields' Play: ‘You Gotta Be So Encouraged by It'
ESPN analyst on Fields' play: 'You gotta be so encouraged by it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears' record and chances of contending for the playoffs slip away, the focus for this Bears' season is revolving entirely around Justin Fields. Bears fans and pundits on the outside...
What Did the Bears Get for Roquan Smith?
What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. What did the Bears get for Smith?. Here's a quick breakdown of the trade:. Baltimore Ravens receive:...
Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh
Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
Bears Waiving Isaiah Coulter to Make Room for Chase Claypool
Bears waive Coulter, make room for Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a reciprocal move to acquire Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, the Bears are electing to waive wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, according to the team. Chicago signed Coulter in the summer of 2021 and has transitioned him...
What Number Will Chase Claypool Wear for the Chicago Bears?
What number will Chase Claypool wear for the Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick. Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle,...
Justin Fields' Growth Led Bears to Trade for ‘Explosive' Chase Claypool
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Ryan Poles and the Bears heard the calls to build around Justin Fields. The pleas to give the second-year quarterback any weapon not named Darnell Mooney. Poles finally answered those calls Tuesday when he traded the Bears' 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool.
WATCH: Panthers Score Late Hail Mary Vs. Falcons, Lose in Overtime
WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28. Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game.
Timeline of Roquan Smith's Bears Season, From Hold-In to Ravens Trade
Timeline of Roquan Smith's tumultous Bears season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith’s tumultuous 2023 campaign with the Bears came to a close on Monday when Ryan Poles traded him to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. It was a shocking trade of a player who seemed like a shoo-in for a big contract extension just 10 months ago, so how did we get here?
Bears' Chase Claypool Reunites With Notre Dame Teammate Cole Kmet
Claypool reunites with Notre Dame teammate Kmet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet both showed their NFL talents at the University of Notre Dame, where they spent three years together as teammates. Between 2017-19, the two shared the field as pass-catchers for the Fighting Irish....
Bears GM Ryan Poles Betting on Himself With Roquan Smith Trade
Ryan Poles betting on himself with Roquan Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trading Roquan Smith could be viewed as Ryan Poles’ signature move over the early stages of his tenure as Bears GM. This isn’t like trading away Robert Quinn or Khalil Mack. Those two were aging stars whose productive timelines didn’t match up with the Bears’ rebuilding timeline. This isn’t like selecting a cornerback and a safety with his first two picks in his first draft, either. The Bears had plenty of roster holes to fill this offseason, so picks at several different positions would’ve been understandable. This is trading an extremely talented player, in his prime, playing a key position in the defense your new head coach is installing.
