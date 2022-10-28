Effective: 2022-11-01 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Moving in Later Today WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 18 inches. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet Tuesday night with 6 to 8 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge. * WHEN...Through 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

