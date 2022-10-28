Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-11-01 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Moving in Later Today WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 18 inches. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet Tuesday night with 6 to 8 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge. * WHEN...Through 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 9 to 14 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
