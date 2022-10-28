Read full article on original website
Viola ‘JoAnn’ Saylor
COLUMBIA CITY – Viola “JoAnn” Saylor, 93, previously of New Paris, passed away Oct. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City, where she had lived for five years. She was born on July 4, 1929, in Elkhart County, to Joseph and Freda Cart Hower. On...
Arthur Rex Witham
MENTONE – Arthur Rex Witham, 95, of rural Mentone, born to James Arthur Witham and Lillian Hatfield Witham on April 2, 1927, passed peacefully from this life on Oct. 29, 2022. A 1945 graduate of Mentone High School, Rex served in the Army for two years, beginning shortly after...
Fred Osburn
Fred Osburn, 67, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born in South Bend on March 27, 1955, the son of Earl and Barbara Folley Osburn. There are no services currently scheduled. Arrangements are through McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, 22909 Provident Court, Warsaw. To share...
Frances ‘Betty’ Blain
COLUMBIA CITY – Frances “Betty” Blain, 93, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully in the company of family at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center in Albany, Ind. Born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Whitley County, she was a daughter...
Wade Ousley
Wade Ousley, of Winona Lake, passed away peacefully at Grace Village Retirement Community on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 80. Wade was born as Carles Wade Ousley on March 5, 1942, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of the late Alvin and Melvina Ousley. He worked for Dalton Foundries as a box maker starting in the 1970s up until his retirement in 1990. On Aug. 6, 1966, he married his love, Dortha “Dorthy” Compton, and together they raised their two children. Dorthy and Wade spent 44 years together before her passing in January of 2011.
Debra Anderson
Debra Anderson, 61, Warsaw, died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Carolyn J. Dolby
Carolyn J. Dolby, age 89, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her family in her home. Born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Huntington, she was the daughter of Robert and Esta Hite. She was a 1951 graduate of Clearcreek High School. After graduating from high school, she married her sweetheart, Richard D. Dolby. They raised four children.
Martha Islasacosta
Martha Islasacosta, 62, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 79. He was born on Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie Golike Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Judy Mae Gosch. They were blessed with two children and shared 50 years of marriage, sharing everything in their lives before Cletus passed away.
Dobbins, Wilhite Receive GOP Woman & Man Of The Year Honors
NORTH WEBSTER - Two Warsaw Common Council members were named Woman and Man of the Year Tuesday night during the Kosciusko County Republican Party Hall of Fame Dinner. Cindy Dobbins received the Woman of the Year honors, while Council President Jack Wilhite was bestowed the Man of the Year title.
McKinley Burton Is New Member of American Angus Association
McKinley Burton, Warsaw, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo. Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National...
Winona Ave. Construction Update Provided
WINONA LAKE - Phend & Brown Inc. on Tuesday provided an update to the roundabout project on Winona Avenue at Winona Lake. Changing weather conditions and/or internal schedule changes may alter the dates below. Traffic control signage and detour markings will be provided in advance of, and during any closure.
Public Occurrences 11.2.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:43 p.m. Monday - Kaila Lynn Barlow, 31, Wabash, arrested for felony theft. Bond: $3,250. • 3:33 p.m. Monday - Aaron Lee Brown, 21, Muncie, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 3:45...
3 Teens Found Dead In Car In Kosciusko County
Three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County on Sunday. According to an Indiana State Police news release, on Sunday ISP responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on the property of 10852 W. CR 900N, near Etna Green, just after 3 p.m.
Lutheran EMS Starts Mobile Integrated Health Program
A new program recently was started at Lutheran EMS to help fill a gap in the community, the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Board learned Tuesday. Alicia Mediano, director of operation clinical management for Lutheran EMS, said one thing that “was very exciting for us in the month of September” was there were staff members that finished a 16-week course for Lutheran’s mobile integrated health program, which is similar to what Warsaw Fire runs with the CARES (Community Assistance Resources Emergency Services) program. Lutheran EMS is focusing more on the medical health and trying to bridge the gap between in-patient and out-patient care, especially for some of the people that aren’t able to afford home health agencies, she said.
Kosciusko County COVID-19 Testing Site Closed On Election Day
Bowen Center announced that its COVID-19 testing site in Warsaw located at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 225 Gilliam Drive, will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 8, as the church will be serving as a polling station. The testing site will reopen as usual the following Tuesday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Two-vehicle Accident
Emergency personnel investigate the scene of Saturday's two-vehicle accident on Ind. 15 at the south edge of Milford. No further information was available from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and an accident report had not been filed as of Sunday afternoon.
Alzheimer’s Home Therapy Offers Individualized Care
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Monday for Alzheimer’s Home Therapy. Wende Roberts - licensee in Kosciusko, Elkhart, Marshall, Fulton, Whitley, Noble and Huntington counties - said Alzheimer’s Home Therapy takes a holistic approach to not only Alzheimer’s but also Dementia and other memory-related issues. Alzheimer’s...
Grace Theological Seminary’s Deploy Program Receives Ongoing ATS Accreditation
WINONA LAKE – Grace Theological Seminary’s competency-based theological education (CBTE) program, Deploy, was recently granted ongoing accreditation by the Association of Theological Schools (ATS). The program, delivered onsite at local churches, boasts 70 students enrolled this year, spanning from the Baltic states in Eastern Europe to the state...
2 Arrested On Drug Charges After NET 43 Investigation
Two Indiana men were arrested after allegedly selling cocaine in Kosciusko County. On Friday, Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43), conducted an investigation into fentanyl pills being sold in Kosciusko County, according to a news release from NET43. On Saturday, NET43 law enforcement officers, with the assistance of Warsaw Police...
