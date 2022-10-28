ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three norths combine to put Dorset on the map

THE three norths used in navigation will ‘join up’ for a historic first this week. Experts from Ordnance Survey say the alignment of true north, magnetic north and grid north will begin at the village of Langton Matravers on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast. Grid north lines point toward...

