click orlando
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
wmfe.org
High HIV levels hit sign of slowing in Orange County, state says
For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus’ transmission rate around the county, seeing a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made.
click orlando
‘The need is there:’ FEMA workers assist residents at Good Samaritan Village
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Residents at the Good Samaritan Village community got a chance to meet with FEMA officials on site on Tuesday. It comes just a week after residents were allowed to go back home after Osceola County lifted the mandatory evacuation order from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
click orlando
Jackie Siegel teams up with Neiman Marcus to raise money and awareness about nation’s opioid crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you think of preventing substance abuse, fashion probably isn’t top of mind. But local philanthropist and pop culture fixture Jackie Siegel teamed up with Neiman Marcus to raise money and awareness about the nation’s opioid crisis. Neiman Marcus displayed 20 of Siegel’s most iconic outfits as the store celebrated its 20th anniversary in October. October is also National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
click orlando
Central Florida election officials plead to voters: Don’t wait until Election Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Voter turnout so far is low in Central Florida — far lower than in previous years — and elections officials are worried people are being told to stay away until Election Day. Five county supervisors of elections — Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia...
Tropical storms Martin, Lisa forecast to strengthen into hurricanes; another disturbance possible
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists were tracking two tropical storms on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Martin formed in the northern Atlantic earlier Tuesday. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday. Martin will eventually be downgraded to a powerful extratropical system Thursday and eventually affect Greenland. Tropical...
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
click orlando
Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes
GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
Postal carrier attacks on the rise nationwide: Here’s what most robbers are after
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Robbed, violently attacked, even shot at in broad daylight, all while delivering mail. Postal carrier attacks are on the rise nationwide, including two in Orange County just last month. 9 Investigates learned the majority of the robbers are after the same thing: the “arrow key” that opens blue drop boxes, cluster boxes in subdivisions and other multiunit mailboxes.
click orlando
Jewish Community Center in Maitland is vigilant amid antisemitic threats
MAITLAND, Fla. – The FBI, Florida State Attorney’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are looking into antisemitic messages that showed up over the weekend in Jacksonville. One of them appeared on the outside of TIAA Bank Field Stadium during the highly-anticipated Florida-Georgia game. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
click orlando
Hurricane Ian victims in Volusia County frustrated with FEMA recovery process
EDGEWATER, Fla – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian is less than a month away. Hundreds are still in need of help in Volusia County, and while many residents are getting the help, other residents are growing frustrated with the process. “We do need help....
Orange County to give away 9,000 traps to help zap growing mosquito numbers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Standing water from Hurricane Ian is causing a big jump in the number of mosquitoes buzzing around Central Florida. But Orange County has a plan to curb the pesky insects by giving away 9,000 mosquito traps to the public. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
click orlando
TELL US: What would you do with the $1.2B Powerball prize?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot rolls over after the Halloween drawing failed to bring in any winners that matched all six numbers. There have now been 38 consecutive draws without a Powerball winner, bringing the jackpot to an estimated $1.2 billion. Keep in mind, winners who choose to receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years will get the big money. Most opt for the cash out option which is an estimated $596 million. (That’s a large chunk of change!)
click orlando
Orange County tenants refuse to vacate after hurricane damage prompted evictions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On the eve of their eviction date, dozens of residents were still inside their units at the Cypress Landing Apartments. Tenants said damage from Hurricane Ian caused the apartment complex to evict them, telling residents to vacate their homes by Nov. 1. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
click orlando
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers Veterans Day ticket deal
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – In honor of Veterans Day, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is thanking veterans, active duty, retired, and reserve military for their service to the United States. Beginning Nov. 7, the complex said military members will receive complimentary admission for themselves and 50% off for four...
click orlando
Dezerland offering free admission to Orlando Auto Museum for military members on Veterans Day
ORLANDO, Fla – Dezerland Park is recognizing Veterans Day with a special offer for active and retired military personnel. The attraction will give free admission to the Orlando Auto Museum on Nov. 11. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to...
