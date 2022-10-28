ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
wmfe.org

High HIV levels hit sign of slowing in Orange County, state says

For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus’ transmission rate around the county, seeing a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool

If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando

The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Jackie Siegel teams up with Neiman Marcus to raise money and awareness about nation’s opioid crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you think of preventing substance abuse, fashion probably isn’t top of mind. But local philanthropist and pop culture fixture Jackie Siegel teamed up with Neiman Marcus to raise money and awareness about the nation’s opioid crisis. Neiman Marcus displayed 20 of Siegel’s most iconic outfits as the store celebrated its 20th anniversary in October. October is also National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical storms Martin, Lisa forecast to strengthen into hurricanes; another disturbance possible

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists were tracking two tropical storms on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Martin formed in the northern Atlantic earlier Tuesday. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday. Martin will eventually be downgraded to a powerful extratropical system Thursday and eventually affect Greenland. Tropical...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes

GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
GENEVA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Postal carrier attacks on the rise nationwide: Here’s what most robbers are after

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Robbed, violently attacked, even shot at in broad daylight, all while delivering mail. Postal carrier attacks are on the rise nationwide, including two in Orange County just last month. 9 Investigates learned the majority of the robbers are after the same thing: the “arrow key” that opens blue drop boxes, cluster boxes in subdivisions and other multiunit mailboxes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Jewish Community Center in Maitland is vigilant amid antisemitic threats

MAITLAND, Fla. – The FBI, Florida State Attorney’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are looking into antisemitic messages that showed up over the weekend in Jacksonville. One of them appeared on the outside of TIAA Bank Field Stadium during the highly-anticipated Florida-Georgia game. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
MAITLAND, FL
click orlando

TELL US: What would you do with the $1.2B Powerball prize?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot rolls over after the Halloween drawing failed to bring in any winners that matched all six numbers. There have now been 38 consecutive draws without a Powerball winner, bringing the jackpot to an estimated $1.2 billion. Keep in mind, winners who choose to receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years will get the big money. Most opt for the cash out option which is an estimated $596 million. (That’s a large chunk of change!)
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers Veterans Day ticket deal

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – In honor of Veterans Day, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is thanking veterans, active duty, retired, and reserve military for their service to the United States. Beginning Nov. 7, the complex said military members will receive complimentary admission for themselves and 50% off for four...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL

