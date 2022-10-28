Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29 budget amendments benefit homeless, defund police patrolDavid Heitz
Denver considers boosting pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Are you brave enough for this scary Denver Halloween staycation?Brittany Anas
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Denver’s prairie dogs adapt to city lifeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
3 arrested after woman shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Boulder County
Three pursuit suspects were arrested after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in what the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes was an attempted carjacking early Sunday morning.
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
Triple death reported in Gateway neighborhood
Denver police are investigating a triple death in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday night, according to a tweet from the police department. Officials reported the three deaths in the 4500 block of Kittredge Street around 6:30 p.m. Police did not allude to what caused the deaths. The medical examiner will release...
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
Broomfield house party shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, no arrests made
A disturbance during a house party escalated to a shooting that left one person hospitalized early Sunday morning and now police are trying to find those responsible.
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, suspect still at large
Officers were called to the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning that has left four people dead and now, the person they suspect to be responsible is still at large.
Suspect in 2021 murder sentenced to life
The suspect in the 2021 murder of Dustin Stefan was sentenced to life in prison Friday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Denver Police responded to a call about a shooting at the Residence Inn at 2777 North Zuni Street on May 3, 2021 at 12:45 a.m. Police found Dustin Stefan, 34, with a gunshot wound to the head. Stefan was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
2 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Boulder still at large
Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.
Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver
Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
Wheat Ridge officer saves pregnant woman from overdose
(WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.) — An officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is being called a hero for saving the life of a pregnant woman, Friday night on Oct. 28. In a post to social media, WRPD stated “we are often the first on scene to suspected opioid overdose calls, and at some point […]
KKTV
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in Denver hotel room
DENVER — A Denver judge on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for a fatal shooting in the Highlands neighborhood in May 2021, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Jessie James McGhee, 55, was convicted in September of killing Dustin Stefan, 34. On Friday, Judge Jennifer...
No criminal charges in deadly LoDo shooting
A man who shot and killed another in Lower Downtown will not face criminal charges.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
2 people found dead after Lakewood apartment fire
At least two people have died and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood.
Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall
It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
Comments / 4