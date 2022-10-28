ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Triple death reported in Gateway neighborhood

Denver police are investigating a triple death in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday night, according to a tweet from the police department. Officials reported the three deaths in the 4500 block of Kittredge Street around 6:30 p.m. Police did not allude to what caused the deaths. The medical examiner will release...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect in 2021 murder sentenced to life

The suspect in the 2021 murder of Dustin Stefan was sentenced to life in prison Friday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Denver Police responded to a call about a shooting at the Residence Inn at 2777 North Zuni Street on May 3, 2021 at 12:45 a.m. Police found Dustin Stefan, 34, with a gunshot wound to the head. Stefan was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Denver Gazette

Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver

Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Wheat Ridge officer saves pregnant woman from overdose

(WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.) — An officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is being called a hero for saving the life of a pregnant woman, Friday night on Oct. 28. In a post to social media, WRPD stated “we are often the first on scene to suspected opioid overdose calls, and at some point […]
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall

It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'

The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
PLATTEVILLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy