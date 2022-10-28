ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
HOMESTEAD, FL
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami police seek person of interest in slaying of homeless man

MIAMI – Miami police released images and video of a person of interest captured on surveillance footage near the scene of a fatal shooting in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood Friday evening. Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street and...
MIAMI, FL
Leaders condemn racist, antisemitic vandalism in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – Political and faith leaders came together Monday morning to condemn the latest instance of hateful vandalism in Weston. The Hunter’s Point gated community has been targeted twice over just the past month. “If you are that brave to do that in the cloak of darkness,...
WESTON, FL
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL
Mother reunited with 6-year-old who was kidnapped by his father

MIAMI – A South Florida child is finally back home and in his mother’s arms after he was found safely in Canada. Police say 6-year-old Jojo Morales’ father Jorge Morales and grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales abducted him two months ago. His mother Yanet Concepcion was brought to...
MIAMI, FL
Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground

WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind. To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground. Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated...
WESTON, FL
FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Eco-Hero Finalist: Meet Domenica Arias

HIALEAH, Fla. – The Local 10 Eco-Hero contest is underway and we have five outstanding finalists we want you to meet. All this week, we will introduce you to these planet-protecting middle schoolers and then you’ll have a chance to help us pick our Eco-Hero. They will travel...
HIALEAH, FL
Veterinarian uses radioactive agent to help Miami police K-9

MIAMI – Breacher, a Miami Police Department K-9, fractured his elbow while on duty and he has been suffering from painful arthritis because of that injury. Dr. Mario Cabrera gave the department hope with a new treatment on Monday. The veterinarian and surgeon said the therapy is known as radiosynoviorthesis, a technique to restore joint fluid with targeted radioactive agents.
MIAMI, FL

