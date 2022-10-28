Read full article on original website
Judge denies probation violation of Florida man accused of beating Rubio canvasser
Hialeah, Fla. – A judge struck down a probation violation hold Tuesday involving 25-year-old Javier Lopez, one of two men accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah. Lopez was arrested just over a week ago after police say he and another man -- 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, attacked...
Ex-Miami-Dade firefighter sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, threatening ex-wife with gun
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Miami-Dade firefighter was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of child molestation and pointing a gun at his ex-wife. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle first reported the news Monday, confirming that Judge Ellen Venzer immediately sentenced Fernando Castano, 49,...
Police investigating alleged rape by employees at Mango’s Tropical Cafe
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A popular Miami Beach restaurant is at the center of a criminal investigation after a customer claimed she was raped inside Mango’s Tropical Cafe by employees. For now, the party goes on at one of Ocean Drive’s most notable establishments despite the dark cloud...
Fort Lauderdale officer who shoved protester will soon go on trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 will soon go on trial. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Grieving families let Parkland school shooter know they see he is ‘evil’ and criticize his defense
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase, a group of grieving mothers, fathers, siblings, cousins, and friends delivered victim impact statements through tears to the jury. They were only allowed to describe the victims and their loss. Those limitations no longer applied on Tuesday.
Fort Lauderdale man arrested in connection with string of bank robberies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to 145 months in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Rodney Smith for his participation in a string of bank robberies, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Robert Willis Jr. of Fort...
Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
Miami police seek person of interest in slaying of homeless man
MIAMI – Miami police released images and video of a person of interest captured on surveillance footage near the scene of a fatal shooting in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood Friday evening. Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street and...
Leaders condemn racist, antisemitic vandalism in Weston
WESTON, Fla. – Political and faith leaders came together Monday morning to condemn the latest instance of hateful vandalism in Weston. The Hunter’s Point gated community has been targeted twice over just the past month. “If you are that brave to do that in the cloak of darkness,...
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
Parkland sentencing hearing: US Navy flight officer was serving on coast of Iran when she lost her father-in-law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lt. Ines Maria Hixon said the U.S. Navy deployed her on a U.S. Aircraft carrier off the coast of Iran. The day her father-in-law Christopher Hixon died while trying to stop the Parkland school shooter, she said she was flying a military plane and didn’t get to check her e-mail.
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
Mother reunited with 6-year-old who was kidnapped by his father
MIAMI – A South Florida child is finally back home and in his mother’s arms after he was found safely in Canada. Police say 6-year-old Jojo Morales’ father Jorge Morales and grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales abducted him two months ago. His mother Yanet Concepcion was brought to...
Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground
WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind. To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground. Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated...
FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
Police: Miami security guard arrested over stolen car, theft of 192 beers
MIAMI – A stolen car and the theft of 192 beers and toilet paper recently stained the record of a Miami man who recently told police officers he works as a security guard, according to the arrest report. Videos show Manuel Cevallos stealing the beer and the toilet paper...
Eco-Hero Finalist: Meet Domenica Arias
HIALEAH, Fla. – The Local 10 Eco-Hero contest is underway and we have five outstanding finalists we want you to meet. All this week, we will introduce you to these planet-protecting middle schoolers and then you’ll have a chance to help us pick our Eco-Hero. They will travel...
Veterinarian uses radioactive agent to help Miami police K-9
MIAMI – Breacher, a Miami Police Department K-9, fractured his elbow while on duty and he has been suffering from painful arthritis because of that injury. Dr. Mario Cabrera gave the department hope with a new treatment on Monday. The veterinarian and surgeon said the therapy is known as radiosynoviorthesis, a technique to restore joint fluid with targeted radioactive agents.
