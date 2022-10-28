ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joss Stone welcomes her baby boy! The singer, 35, reveals she has given birth to her second child, a rainbow baby, after suffering a miscarriage last year

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Joss Stone has welcomed her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

'He's here!' the 35-year-old singer shared on her Insta Stories on Friday.

She was seen cradling the new child while her beau was in the background with their first born, Violet Melissa, age one.

'Hi! How are you guys doing?' was all Stone said into the camera.

The singer announced in April that she was expecting another child, revealing that six months prior she had a suffered a devastating miscarriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHxZH_0iqcdHO700
Update: Joss Stone admitted on an Instagram live on Thursday how she still didn't have any name picked out for her baby boy whose arrival date is October 20

Joss rose to fame back in late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions.

She first met her partner Cody during a chance encounter at an airport in Belize, while Joss was on tour and he was working in private security.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Melissa, in January 2021.

In August she said she did not have a name for the child yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgcrA_0iqcdHO700
Family: The Masked Singer winner welcomed her first child, Violet Melissa, in January last year with her boyfriend Cody (pictured when pregnant with Violet)

Speaking on an Instagram live, the Grammy Award winner asked fans for name suggestions and also told followers how she's been lucky to not get any stretch marks as she goes into her third trimester.

Chatting from her hotel room in Brussels where she is currently on tour, the singer treated her followers to a pregnancy update in a candid Q&A.

'I just checked on my Preggo app and it says ten weeks - how can I have ten weeks left? Have I done the math's wrong?! Joss gasped as she began the recording.

Laughing she says: 'It's a crazy thought, I'm so excited. I can't wait to meet the little guy.

Bump: Joss seen here this summer with her baby bump
Bump: Joss seen here this summer with her baby bump

Looking for ideas from those watching she asked: 'Has anyone any name suggestions because I am cutting it a little fine.

'I have some ideas, but I haven't decided and I don't think I am going to decide until I see him.'

Reading several proposals out loud the award winning artist told fans how she was physically feeling, she said: 'Now we are in the third trimester, I don't feel as tired or shit as I did with my daughter Violet.

'I was shocked I wasn't sick in my third trimester with her and felt pretty rough for her second one.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386Z2G_0iqcdHO700
Doting mamma: The Super Duper Love singer is mother to daughter Violet, and said she struggles with the idea of going on tour with kids

Looking surprised, the Super Duper Love hitmaker went on to explain how she hadn't gained any stretch marks since becoming pregnant.

'I haven't got any stretch marks as I have been oiling up.'

She went on: 'My body was itching like crazy and I didn't want to itch it in case I broke the skin, so I used coconut oil and lemon oil. She then went on urge her followers to 'oil up!'

Speaking about her pregnancy cravings, she laughingly told viewers: 'I just want to eat everything bad for me - like cake. It's not even good for the baby, but I am eating a lot of vegetables to counteract.

'The second I got pregnant I wanted cake with lots of cream.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuIEf_0iqcdHO700
Joyous: The singer announced in April that she was expecting another child, revealing that six months prior she had a suffered a devastating miscarriage 

Daily Mail

