Read full article on original website
Related
Top European official: if Twitter ignores the law, penalties will 'haunt' Elon Musk
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The European Union's competition czar has a message for Twitter's new boss Elon Musk: We are watching you. Since the Tesla CEO took ownership of the social network last week promising, among other changes, to loosen up rules around what people can post to Twitter, authorities in Europe have been standing by for any signs that Twitter may run afoul of European speech laws.
James Corden says he 'inadvertently' told a 2018 Ricky Gervais joke after accusations of stealing
James Corden faces accusations of stealing a Ricky Gervais joke after a line in a his monologue was almost verbatim from a 2018 Gervais stand-up special.
Meet Alana Mayo, the young, Black, queer studio executive who greenlit 'Till'
Alana Mayo is 38 years old. She's Black, queer and a movie industry trailblazer who took over Orion Pictures in 2020. The storied studio once produced such movies as Platoon, Dances With Wolves and the Silence of the Lambs, but it went bankrupt in 1991, was bought by MGM and more or less languished. Mayo's job is to revive it — right when the entire industry is in massive upheaval — but she seems undaunted.
U2 singer Bono praises R.E.M. and Georgia in new memoir
U2 singer Bono's lyrics are autobiographical and often mystical reflections of his personal experiences. From the death of his mother in “I will Follow” to Ireland’s troubles in “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” debauchery and fame in “The Fly” and the unbridled joy of "Beautiful Day," the U2 frontman’s rhythmic stanzas tell the story of an angst-ridden Irish schoolboy who became a rockstar and globetrotting advocate for the alleviation of poverty, disease and injustice.
'Goosebumps' is turning 30 — the scariest part is how old that makes you
There are plenty of cockroaches in New York City, but at R.L. Stine's house, you'll find a 3 foot one. OK, not an actual roach. It was just one of the many horror-based knick knacks lying around his office, which was filled with Goosebumps lunchboxes and dolls and, of course, books.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0