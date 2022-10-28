Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
whqr.org
What to know about this year's candidates for Soil and Water Board
The Soil and Water Conservation District is overseen by a five-member board of supervisors; three are chosen in non-partisan elections and two are appointed. The board works with individual citizens and the city and county governments to, “protect and enhance the soil and water of New Hanover County.” That includes environmental education, and advising citizens and government officials on best practices for soil and water quality.
ENC organization looking for volunteers to help fix home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina organization is looking for volunteers to help a local family fix their home. Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, or WARM, helps rebuild homes for low-income families. The organization is currently helping a family fix their home that was damaged during Hurricane Florence four years ago. So far, they’ve […]
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office.
NC deputy, facing assault charge, hired at second sheriff's office then fired within a week
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy, accused of assault, was fired days after being sworn in for a job at a second sheriff's office. Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, from Elizabethtown, worked as a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office last year before he resigned after allegations that he assaulted a man during an arrest.
bladenonline.com
Setting the Record Straight
I once heard a question asked, “How Many Times Must a Lie be Told before it Becomes the Truth?” Well, the fact is that a lie will always be a lie and the truth will always be the truth. I am writing you today to set the record straight & to tell you the truth exposing a lie that is being propagated around our county by those trying to discredit me personally and professionally.
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
18-wheeler blocks several lanes of traffic on Highway 17 near Little River, fire rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-wheeler has blocked multiple lanes of traffic after getting stuck on Highway 17 in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 3:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive near Little River. An 18-wheeler is stuck and blocking […]
Suspects in robbery, assault of business owner arrested
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges. Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the […]
wrightsvillebeachmagazine.com
Cape Fear River Pilots
Originally printed in the June 2006 issue of Wrightsville Beach Magazine. As the 750-foot Torgovy Bridge tanker makes its offshore approach to the Port of Wilmington, a 48-foot black-and-white fiberglass pilot boat slips unnoticed from its berth in Southport, heading out to meet the ship at the sea buoy 10 miles off the coast.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives 4.5 years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend the next 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon possession of a firearm. 30-year-old Rufus Lamar Bowser was sentenced Friday for the incident which occurred on January 19th. According to the Department of Justice, officers with the Wilmington Police...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
WECT
Wilmington man wanted for outstanding warrants sentenced to 54 months for possession of firearm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rufus Lamar Bowser of Wilmington was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison for a possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Bowser, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 7. Per court documents, Wilmington Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan....
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WECT
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
columbuscountynews.com
Patient Dies in Ambulance Crash
The patient in an ambulance that wrecked near Whiteville Thursday died of natural causes, not due to the wreck. First Sgt. Andrew Pait of the Highway Patrol said EMTs were performing CPR on the victim when the collision happened at the Smyrna Road onramp at U.S. 74. The Klondyke Chadbourn ambulance was transporting a Smyrna Road resident to Columbus Regional on an emergency call.
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
columbuscountynews.com
Man Reports Bomb Threat
Deputies were called to a home near Whiteville Wednesday after a bomb threat. The call is thought to be related to rising tensions between supporters and opponents of sheriff candidates Jody Greene and Jason Soles. Brandon Patrick called 911 after someone called him from a blocked telephone number just before...
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0