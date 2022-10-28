ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago now a ‘normal guy’ living in Jacksonville

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMEtI_0iqcclZA00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history.

It all went down in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the man at the center of that heist, David Scott Ghantt, now lives in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He had since served time in prison for the crime and told our sister station WSOC-TV Channel 9′s Glenn Counts he learned a valuable lesson while behind bars.

‘It took me going to prison to realize I was a bag of worms’

Sun, sand and beaches are all part of why Jacksonville is a popular destination. The town’s booming construction industry attracts workers from around the country. It’s attracted workers like Ghantt.

“I’m married, I got one girl, she’s 15 going on 30. I ride motorcycles and fish -- normal guy,” Ghantt told Counts.

He has a regular life now, but 25 years ago, Ghantt was the mastermind behind the third-largest bank robbery in U.S. history.

“It took me going to prison to realize I was a bag of worms, and it took me years of work to be somebody worthy to come back into our society,” he said.

Ghantt, his former co-worker Kelly Campbell and her friends Steve and Michelle Chambers, carried out the Loomis Fargo heist on Oct. 4, 1997. Ghantt was the vault manager and was surrounded daily by millions of dollars worth of temptation.

“So it’s one thing to go from up here, thought, to action,” he said.

“When did you conclude ‘Yeah, I’m actually going to do this?’” Counts asked.

“To be brutally honest, it was that morning,” Ghantt replied.

‘I thought, ‘Yeah, sure, I can beat them’’

Since Ghantt was the supervisor, he sent his co-worker home first. Then, he proceeded to load 2,800 pounds of cash into a van. The money weighed as much as a compact car and he did it all by himself.

“I made a joke once that was the hardest I’d ever worked for Wells Fargo -- yeah, it’s a lot of work,” Ghantt said.

Driving away, he said he felt a mix of fear, confidence and excitement that he outsmarted the FBI.

“Probably very egotistical of me, I thought, ‘Yeah, sure, I can beat them, they’re college smart and that’s about it,’” Ghantt said.

Ghantt met up with the other members of the plot and offloaded the cash. Even with several vehicles, they underestimated how much space they would need and they had to leave $3 million behind.

“How I held it together is beyond me,” Ghantt said. “The old man me would never survive that, I’d have a heart attack.”

Ghantt took $50,000 for himself and fled to Cozumel, Mexico. Steve Chambers would keep the rest. The plan was to maintain a low profile and wait for things to cool off, allowing Ghantt to return to the states and collect his cut.

“From my standpoint, it was just a business deal,” Ghantt said. “It’s like, me and you sat down, I have access to pie, you like pie, all I want is my share of the pie. If we work together, we can all have plenty of pie.”

But things didn’t quite work out that way.

FBI: Agents arrested Ghantt to save his life

The FBI says Chambers hired a hitman to tie up the ultimate loose end -- Ghantt. The FBI heard about the plot and agents knew they could no longer wait. So they went to Mexico and arrested Ghantt in order to protect him.

“I was relieved emotionally because I knew there was a good chance my luck might run out,” Ghantt said.

Ghantt didn’t know the full extent of what was happening back home -- how that “lay low” plan turned into a flurry of extravagant spending. Steve and Michelle Chambers, who had lived in a mobile home, bought a mansion in Cramer Mountain. They also purchased expensive cars, jewelry and a breast enhancement or two.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“My knee-jerk reaction was to be angry, and then the sarcastic ass side of me started laughing about it,” Ghantt said.

FBI video shows agents searching the Cramer Mountain home and finding stacks of cash. Agents raided safe deposit boxes, where they recovered more than $11 million.

In all, agents arrested 24 people in the heist. All but one took plea deals, including Ghantt, who was sentenced to seven years in prison.

‘Most people are going to forgive you’

“That first day in prison was scary,” Ghantt said. “And then I realized that a lot of people knew who I was and they had followed the case.”

The case had gotten national publicity and was the subject of numerous articles, documentaries and even a movie. That movie, Masterminds, was filmed in 2014. Ghantt, who by then was long out of prison, served as a consultant.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I went down and talked to them, got to meet Zach Galifianakis and the director,” Ghantt said.

Ghantt said he believes in redemption, and that his mistake 25 years ago brought him all the things that are important in his life today. He’s a family man with a wife and daughter. He loves his motorcycle and enjoys going fishing and, while he’s sorry for the past, he’s not ashamed to talk about it.

“Most people are going to forgive you. Not all of them, but some of them are going to forgive you, they’re going to overlook it.,” he said. “And if that gives people out there a little bit of hope, then I’ve served my purpose on this earth.”

Comments / 43

Lori Tolbert
3d ago

He served his time and he now realizes his mistakes. It’s time to forgive and go on.

Reply(6)
25
Frank Thomas
3d ago

It's funny to see these posts about him having Served his Time. And you people are so fore giving l just wondered. Why someone like OJ Simpson who was Acquitted by a Jury. As well Served time for his other Criminal Activities. Wasn't given the same opportunity as this Guy... Right? It seems like a Double Standard here hands down!

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Sheriff: Antisemitic messages in Jacksonville were not crimes

JACKSONVILLE - The multiple antisemitic messages that appeared in public spaces in Jacksonville over the weekend, including at the high-profile Florida-Georgia college football game, do not constitute crimes at this time, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. "At this time, the Sheriff's Office has not identified any crimes having been committed; the comments displayed do not include any type of threat and are protected by the First Amendment," public information officer T.N. Dash said in an email. "We will continue to monitor any reports of this nature to determine if they rise to level of a criminal nature." The Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
CHARLOTTE, NC
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement denouncing antisemitic messages around Jacksonville

Update: Just in to Action News Jax, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office released a statement concerning antisemitic messages:. Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community – it has no place in Florida. Through legislative proposals, laws, and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting anti-Semitism and the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Florida, including:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘I cry every night’: As 2022 Duval homicides surpass total for year prior, many remain unsolved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With two months remaining in the year 2022, Duval County has surpassed the total number of homicides reported in Jacksonville for the year prior. As of Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were 132 reported homicides in 2022 — that’s four more than the total number reported at the end of 2021, according to News4JAX records.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville PorchFest Returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fl — It’s going to be a great weekend of local events, including PorchFest, a free event held in Springfield, just north of downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. Dozens of bands will perform on porches in the historic neighborhood. The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns Thursday, Nov. 3...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Concord NC

Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
CONCORD, NC
Action News Jax

Doctor’s worry about an RSV uptick in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors across the U.S. say they are seeing an uptick in RSV. It’s a virus that typically affects kids under the age of two, Doctor’s says RSV is now hitting all age groups. The Director of Infection Prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, Chad Neilsen,...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy