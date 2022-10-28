ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

A Haunted House Experience In San Jose Returns Again This Year!

For the first time in over two years, the haunted house extravaganza returns! This magnificent love of Halloween attracts over ten thousand enthusiasts thrilled to be scared with fright fun. This tradition was established over ten years ago when a full city block is shut down to accommodate the throngs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Happy Halloween from the Weekly staff.

Aga Popęda here, spreading Halloween cheer and popping chocolate candies all day long with a slowly developing stomach ache. The day has been appropriately foggy and gloomy, at least in coastal Monterey County, and now it’s time to come out—as the monsters that we are!—and play.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey

An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Maligne wants to fit in, but it can't stop being one of the finest restaurants in the county.

Onion rings may not say everything about Maligne. In presentation and flavor, however, they tell a pretty close story. They are beyond compare—what one always anticipates when ordering onion rings, but never quite receives. The shell cracks, mellow and malty. The onion snaps, with a sweep rasp. A remoulade deserving of a more evocative name plays along with a cunning, grassy nip.
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling in the Monterey Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. — Video from a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour shows orcas and humpback whales interacting in Monterey Bay. According to the videographer, Evan Brodsky, the video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling. Humpbacks normally avoid killer whales, but they can sometimes attack orcas if they interfere with their...
montereycountyweekly.com

Surfer safe but shaken after a shark crashes into his board from below. In an odd twist, he's connected to a local shark bite survivor.

Lifelong surfer Jim Affinito is convinced a shark wanted to eat him for Halloween dinner. The Prunedale resident was enjoying a surfing session on Monday, Oct. 31, with no other surfers around on a beautiful late autumn afternoon off of Otter Point in Pacific Grove. At age 50, he has surfed many times in those same waters since he was a teenager.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.

Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
MONTEREY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz enforcing spooky ‘triple fines’ for violations through Halloween

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Halloween means costumes and candy with family and friends, but it can also be a time for mischief. Santa Cruz Police are implementing their "Triple fine" period starting Friday.  The "Safety Enhancement Zone" runs from the San Lorenzo River west along broadway and Water Street up to Center. The designation authorizes "triple fines" for The post Santa Cruz enforcing spooky ‘triple fines’ for violations through Halloween appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
baynature.org

The Amah Mutsun Are Dancing on Mount Umunhum Once Again

More pieces in this series exploring the open space district’s history and work. • Caring for the Land That Cares For Us How Midpen was born from a grassroots campaign. • The Revival of a Clear Creek With old logging roads transformed, clean water and wildlife return to El Corte de Madera.
SAN JOSE, CA
lookout.co

The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy