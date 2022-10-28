Read full article on original website
iheart.com
A Haunted House Experience In San Jose Returns Again This Year!
For the first time in over two years, the haunted house extravaganza returns! This magnificent love of Halloween attracts over ten thousand enthusiasts thrilled to be scared with fright fun. This tradition was established over ten years ago when a full city block is shut down to accommodate the throngs...
KSBW.com
Crowds flock to downtown Santa Cruz for spooky Halloween celebrations
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — From witches to spooky creatures, people got creative and went all out this Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. Every year, streets downtown are closed off to cars and open for foot traffic. Earlier in the day, families roamed around with their little ones and when...
KTVU FOX 2
Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
montereycountyweekly.com
Happy Halloween from the Weekly staff.
Aga Popęda here, spreading Halloween cheer and popping chocolate candies all day long with a slowly developing stomach ache. The day has been appropriately foggy and gloomy, at least in coastal Monterey County, and now it’s time to come out—as the monsters that we are!—and play.
Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey
An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
losgatan.com
Turkish actress selects Los Gatos as base for Californian adventure
Yasemin Hadivent strode confidently up West Main Street in Los Gatos, rocking a colorful, comfy coat she’d picked up while at a shop in Italy, her bright green eyes full of optimism and wonder. Just a few weeks ago, the Turkish tabloids were abuzz with the news that—after wrapping...
montereycountyweekly.com
Maligne wants to fit in, but it can't stop being one of the finest restaurants in the county.
Onion rings may not say everything about Maligne. In presentation and flavor, however, they tell a pretty close story. They are beyond compare—what one always anticipates when ordering onion rings, but never quite receives. The shell cracks, mellow and malty. The onion snaps, with a sweep rasp. A remoulade deserving of a more evocative name plays along with a cunning, grassy nip.
KSBW.com
Video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling in the Monterey Bay
MONTEREY, Calif. — Video from a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour shows orcas and humpback whales interacting in Monterey Bay. According to the videographer, Evan Brodsky, the video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling. Humpbacks normally avoid killer whales, but they can sometimes attack orcas if they interfere with their...
montereycountyweekly.com
Surfer safe but shaken after a shark crashes into his board from below. In an odd twist, he's connected to a local shark bite survivor.
Lifelong surfer Jim Affinito is convinced a shark wanted to eat him for Halloween dinner. The Prunedale resident was enjoying a surfing session on Monday, Oct. 31, with no other surfers around on a beautiful late autumn afternoon off of Otter Point in Pacific Grove. At age 50, he has surfed many times in those same waters since he was a teenager.
montereycountyweekly.com
Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.
Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
Student Lookout: Halloween night, three downtown discounts and Taco Tuesday
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you Halloween snacks and decorations, discounts, and Santa Cruz Halloween how-to!
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
Giant rodents find their way to San Jose; capybara siblings debut at Happy Hollow
They are known as the largest living rodents in the world and now two 1-year-old capybara sisters call Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San Jose home. The capybara sisters were born at Abeline Zoo in Abeline, Texas, early in October and were transferred to Happy Hollow at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Capybara Species Survival Plan.
Santa Cruz enforcing spooky ‘triple fines’ for violations through Halloween
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Halloween means costumes and candy with family and friends, but it can also be a time for mischief. Santa Cruz Police are implementing their "Triple fine" period starting Friday. The "Safety Enhancement Zone" runs from the San Lorenzo River west along broadway and Water Street up to Center. The designation authorizes "triple fines" for The post Santa Cruz enforcing spooky ‘triple fines’ for violations through Halloween appeared first on KION546.
baynature.org
The Amah Mutsun Are Dancing on Mount Umunhum Once Again
More pieces in this series exploring the open space district’s history and work. • Caring for the Land That Cares For Us How Midpen was born from a grassroots campaign. • The Revival of a Clear Creek With old logging roads transformed, clean water and wildlife return to El Corte de Madera.
lookout.co
The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
