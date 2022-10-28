A new program recently was started at Lutheran EMS to help fill a gap in the community, the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Board learned Tuesday. Alicia Mediano, director of operation clinical management for Lutheran EMS, said one thing that “was very exciting for us in the month of September” was there were staff members that finished a 16-week course for Lutheran’s mobile integrated health program, which is similar to what Warsaw Fire runs with the CARES (Community Assistance Resources Emergency Services) program. Lutheran EMS is focusing more on the medical health and trying to bridge the gap between in-patient and out-patient care, especially for some of the people that aren’t able to afford home health agencies, she said.

WARSAW, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO