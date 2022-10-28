Read full article on original website
Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call
A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
As if by magic, Harry Potter ‘grave’ saved
THE beachside ‘grave’ of Harry Potter’s beloved companion Dobby has been saved from destruction - for now. Fears were raised that the idyllic Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire was being damaged by fans flocking to the spot where the house elf was buried in the film series.
‘I can’t stop imagining what those selfies police took of my murdered daughters must have looked like’
THIS is how Mina Smallman wants to remember her daughters, Bibaa and Nicole — as two vibrant women whose smiles radiate joy in photographs taken on the last night of their lives. Snapped at a picnic with friends to celebrate Bibaa’s 46th birthday at Fryent Country Park in Wembley,...
