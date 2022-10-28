Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday.

Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from his son.

Belc himself took the stand Thursday and claimed he snapped when his wife told him two of his children were fathered by another man.

“I said stop it,” Belc said. “And then the next thing I know, I just it was like happening to somebody else. It was not me. It was somebody else there doing all this. The next thing I heard, there were like shots, gun, you know, like bang, bang, bang.”

Prosecutors said the murder was pre-meditated, that Belc killed his wife simply because she wanted a divorce.

Belc will be sentenced at a later date. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

