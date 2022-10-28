Douglas County deputy finds owner of missing wedding dress

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — It could be called the “Mystery of the Missing Wedding Dress,” and it’s a mystery that is now solved, thanks to a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy and social media.

Deputy Libby Sweeny found the white wedding gown while patrolling a rural area near North 1500 Road and East 1750 Road, just south of the Kansas River, on Thursday.

She tweeted a selfie with the gown hanging in the background, hoping someone would know the owner of the dress.

“We would like to reunite it with the owner due to the likely sentimental value,” Sweeny tweeted.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also shared the post on Facebook.

Less than an hour later, the owner of the gown responded.

According to messages on Facebook, it flew out of her vehicle as she moved to a new home.

The owner of the dress said it wasn’t the gown she got married in, but she did wear it on a special day. She is planning to donate it to an area hospital to allow someone to make gowns for newborns out of the material.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said she plans on picking up the dress sometime Friday.

