Mcfarland, CA

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QR9Eu_0iqccKvf00

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County.

The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according to officials.

The SIT operation’s mission was to conduct compliance checks on individuals who are on active parole, probation or post release community supervision.

A total of 54 law enforcement officers participated in the operation. A total of 80 people were searched or contacted during the operation, the department said.

Officers from the McFarland, Delano, Shafter, Ridgecrest, Taft, California City Police Departments, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern Probation Department, and California Department of Corrections conducted compliance checks in hopes to prevent criminal and gang activity in the McFarland, Delano and northern Kern County communities, according to the McFarland Police Department.

Comments / 2

Boss Lady50
3d ago

So is this supposed to satisfy the public when the shootings keep happening in these small towns? Only 3 felony arrests meaning those 45 misdemeanors are going to be cite and releases who are gonna go back out on the streets and continue doing what they were doing in the first place. This is very sad! I remember 20, 30 years ago we had none of this type of action in these small towns because the police officers would be on top of everything!

Reply
4
 

