Read full article on original website
Related
wclo.com
TDS Telecommunications hosts fundraiser for Box of Balloons in Janesville
TDS Telecommunications is celebrating a milestone by helping children celebrate their birthdays. Associate Manager of Communications Missy Kellor says a donation drive will be happening from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Sugar Exchange in downtown Janesville. Residents are encouraged to bring donations of party games and...
wclo.com
Janesville residents hear from city manager search firm
Janesville Residents got to hear from Government Professional Solutions, the search firm aiding the the cities manager search, at an open forum Tuesday night. GPS Representative Chris Lowe said that over the course of the day he heard a lot about what residents want in their next manager, including someone who is collaborative and open to partnerships.
wclo.com
Edgerton hospital hosts blood drive
Edgerton Hospital is hosting a blood drive to give people the opportunity to give back during a crucial time of the year. Lab Manager Christine Wonders says the hospital is teaming up with the Rock River Valley Blood Center and they are a major distributor or blood to local hospitals, so those who donate will be directly helping those in the community.
wclo.com
Walworth County and Elkhorn Area School District host educational program on youth suicide
An Elkhorn Area School District student’s recent suicide has the community looking for answers. School District Community Resiliency Outreach Coordinator Senta Holmes says Hope Squad founder Dr. Greg Hudnall will lead a free program Tuesday night. Hudnall’s program “What We Know and What We Don’t Know About Youth Suicide”...
wclo.com
Beloit sees rise in absentee and early voters
The numbers are showing that Beloit is seeing an increase in absentee and early in-person voting as election day gets even closer. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the city has issued 2,200 absentee ballots and already received back 1,350. Lock says that in 2018, the city totaled 1,500 absentee ballots for the entire election.
wclo.com
Workers at Sunnyside dispensary unionize
Workers at the Sunnyside cannabis dispensary in South Beloit are now part of the Teamsters Local 777. President Jim Glimco says there worker’s hard work, dauntlessness, and passion will get them a strong contract when they go to the bargaining table. Glimco says at one point during the organizing...
wclo.com
Virtual job fair hosts employers from 12 southern Wisconsin counties
A virtual job fair next Monday is giving those seeking employment an opportunity to meet with businesses from twelve counties in southern Wisconsin. Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Business Services Manager Gail Graham says this job fair is a little different from ones they’ve previously held because they’re partnering with the South Central board to offer even more opportunities to those seeking jobs.
wclo.com
Workforce transportation summit happening November 1st at Blackhawk Tech
Local and state stakeholders roll up their sleeves to address the barriers to a transportation system that is environmentally friendly, economically competitive, and works for families and workers. Competitive Wisconsin is teaming up with the Madison Region Economic Development Partnership on a workforce transportation accelerator event in Janesville. Madison Region...
wclo.com
Janesville Patritic Society hosts Veterans Day ceremony November 11th
Veterans Day brings a reminder to connect with and support the men and women who served in the armed forces. Janesville Patriotic Society President Tom Stehura says Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at 10:30 next Friday at the Veterans Plaza in Traxler Park. Stehura says children from St. Mary’s School...
wclo.com
Beloit Health System to host November flu clinics
With the arrival of flu season, Beloit Health System is offering additional flu and COVID booster clinics throughout the month of November. Marketing and Community Relations Manager Lindsay Bauman says they have a number of dates on Fridays and Saturdays this month and appointments are required, so people will need to call to make sure they’re registered to get their shot.
wclo.com
JATV seeks paid interns
The City of Janesville’s local access television station is in need of paid interns. JATV Media Services Director Alan Luckett says it’s an invaluable opportunity for individuals exploring a career in broadcasting and production to learn from award-winning professionals. Luckett says several JATV interns have utilized their experience...
wclo.com
ARPA funds to combat homelessness still available for local organizations
$3 million in ARPA funds to combat homeless is available, but time is running out for organizations to apply. Rock County Coordinator of Homelessness Prevention Jackie Revels says earlier this year the Rock County Board of Supervisors set aside the money to develop and implement a matching grant program that encourages the development of programs to reduce homelessness.
Comments / 0