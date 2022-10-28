Read full article on original website
Related
newportbeachindy.com
Local Chefs Help Raise $450K for Unconditional Dog Rescue at Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach
Nearly three dozen chefs and 320 guests were barking up the “right” tree at the Chef Masters culinary extravaganza held October 16 at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach, which helped raise $450,000 for Unconditional, a senior and special needs dog rescue. The evening began with...
newportbeachindy.com
Letter to the Editor: The Wrong Choice for City Council
In the November election, the Newport Beach city council will substantially change due to term limits. In District Three, civic activist Jim Mosher is one of three candidates running for a seat on the council. I have a lot of respect for Jim. He is invariably polite and has a...
newportbeachindy.com
New Eye Care Experience, eyeXam, Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center
A new eye care experience opens on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, and it looks to be unlike most vision care facilities. It’s called eyeXam, and it offers cutting-edge eye care technology, services, and high-end eyewear. According to information provided by eyeXam, the vision care...
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
newportbeachindy.com
More Than 100 Costumed Surfers Rode the Waves for the Annual Blackies Halloween Surf event
Halloween came a few days early in Newport Beach when the annual Blackies Halloween surfing contest—well, more a fun exhibition of surfers adorned in colorful costumes – was held near the Newport Beach pier on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. More than 100 people showed up to surf the...
Comments / 1