ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Soapwatch with JACI STEPHEN: Two men, one gunshot...who's the victim?

By Jaci Stephen For Weekend Magazine
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

EMMERDALE

Essentially, there are two signs that locals might be about to meet their maker – being kidnapped in a car boot or being held at gunpoint.

When Cain discovers Chas's affair after going through her burner phone, he calls the number and is shocked to find Al answer. Ever the man to under-react in a crisis (not), Cain sets a trap, and armed with a shotgun goes off in pursuit of Al.

It was clear that Al's phone was always going to get him into trouble. He's been glued to the thing since day one, and if he were ever to have lost it, there is no doubt paramedics would have had to be called to revive him.

Confident when faced with an armed Cain, Al is still doubtless relieved when Cain says the gun was only to get his attention (well, he managed that – though not as much attention as if he'd tried to nick his phone), and the two men fight. This is when the audience enters inevitable pantomime mode, yelling 'It's behind you!' when they spot the gun lying on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzUhb_0iqcbuIg00
Confident when faced with an armed Cain (pictured), Al is still doubtless relieved when Cain says the gun was only to get his attention and the two men fight

When both men reach for it and a shot goes off, which one is on the receiving end of the barrel?

With Alex threatening to take away Clemmie if he doesn't get Harriet's money, what fate awaits him? Is the suspense killing you?

Yes, it's that old chestnut the car boot again (told you!), and when Kim lures Alex to her car with the temptation of the money… (pantomime cry erupts again: 'Stay away from the car boot!' When will these people learn, eh?).

Kim is impressed with Will when he beats up Alex (she has such weird taste in men), and with Alex still insistent his demands be met, he's left to suffer a night tied up in Home Farm stables. It could be worse.

They could have kept him in the house – with them.

The week ends with a shocking truth that potentially has devastating consequences. Harriet rises from the dead at her funeral to enjoy one more moment of passion in the vestry?

CORONATION STREET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnClb_0iqcbuIg00
When Nick says he wants Hope to stay away from Sam, a furious Tyrone calls and punches Nick (pictured)

Why Tyrone's lashing out...

Corrie's Alan Halsall (Tyrone) is understanding of his character and says, 'It's fear of the unknown that's driving his actions.' Out of his comfort zone, 'Tyrone feels the only way he can help is by lashing out to show that he cares.

But as we know, that's completely the wrong way to go about it.'

Halsall, who's played Tyrone since 1989, feels he's been 'super lucky' with his co-stars, especially Maureen Lipman (Evelyn): 'She's a joy to work with and has a wicked sense of humour.'

All Hope is lost – literally and metaphorically – when the youngster briefly goes missing because of things her classmates are saying. And the cause of the distress?

The first extract from the John Stape book in the Gazette. Seriously?

How did the local rag (which normally headlines with parking spaces) secure a book about a multiple murderer? When Nick says he wants Hope to stay away from Sam, a furious Tyrone calls and punches Nick.

When an irate Leanne arrives at number 9, Fiz turns on Tyrone, claiming he's cost Hope her friendship with Sam. Nothing to do with her own psychotic antics, then?

At least super-lawyer Adam is around. He tells Fiz and Tyrone they may be able to take out a privacy injunction against the journalist who duped Hope into giving information for the book (of course all roads lead back to her; she probably wrote it).

How will Nick react when learning from Fiz, via Hope, that Sam's still writing to Harvey? You need to be using Sam's telescope, Nick.

In stranger news, Summer is still pregnant but agrees to let Mike and Esther adopt the baby – for £10k. If overworked Adam is doing the paperwork, you'll need a lot more than that for the legal bills alone.

EASTENDERS

It's fright night for Alfie at the Queen Vic

Halloween in the Queen Vic. What could possibly go wrong? Linda doesn't want to celebrate because it brings back memories of Mick (the horror of being married to him?).

She's unhappy when Alfie organises an event anyway but he redeems himself when he makes it memorable. Linda's plan to help Alfie in relation to Kat goes awry when he gets stuck on the pub roof and can't pick up Tommy.

Will Linda manage to persuade Kat that it was her fault?

Alfie makes one mistake after another trying to woo Kat, and while his shirts have trouble containing him (come on, costume department, invest in some new ones), his spirit is having bigger trouble containing his emotions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314JJB_0iqcbuIg00
Linda is unhappy when Alfie organises an event anyway but he redeems himself when he makes it memorable (pictured)

It's clear there's real chemistry between him and Kat, but how much more time can she spend gazing longingly across the market as Alfie tries, yet again, to get in her good books? Doesn't she have a job to go to?

Come on, Linda, why don't you nab Alfie? Despite his often idiotic behaviour, he's still a trade-up from Mick – but then the walking disaster that is Billy would be a trade-up from Mick.

Linguistically starved by the scripts (Walford's traders have a wider vocabulary – and they are largely mute), he and his tiny dictionary should now be sent on their way. One-way ticket from Walford East, please.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Unsolved Mysteries viewers baffled by the Tammy Williams case

Viewers of Unsolved Mysteries are completely baffled by the Tammy Williams case. After Volume 3 of the hit series dropped earlier this month, fans of the Netflix show can't get to grips with one particular case - a harrowing story of a 2018 murder of a man named David Carter who's body parts were stuffed into bags and left on the side of the highway.
CBS Pittsburgh

Special hearing held over plea deal for man accused of killing his mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A special hearing was held over a plea deal for a man accused of killing his mother in South Fayette.David Sumney is accused of beating his mother, Margeret, to death while taking more than 250 cellphone pictures of the act. On Friday, the woman's daughter and sister appeared in a special hearing before Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski.In court, the family members asked Borkowski to put aside a third-degree murder plea deal that could see Sumney released from prison in as few as 17 years. They wanted a trial and a first-degree murder conviction, which carries a sentence...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Daily Mail

'Thousands' of corrupt police on our streets: Bombshell report after murder of Sarah Everard reveals even criminals or those with gang links are being allowed to sign up for duty

Thousands of police have criminal records, are linked to gangsters or pose a risk to the public, watchdogs warned yesterday. Analysis of personnel files found it was far too easy for misogynistic, corrupt or predatory officers to join up and stay in uniform. Matt Parr, Inspector of Constabulary, called for...
Daily Mail

Man is accused of trying to drown a cop while trying to escape arrest - with a hero bystander stepping in to save his life

A man has faced court charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to drown a police sergeant in a creek - before a hero bystander stepped in to save the officer. Sergeant Mark Maxwell, who is from Tweed-Byron Police District, was patrolling a road in Murwillumbah in Northern NSW when he came across an injured man and woman around 4:45pm on Monday.
Daily Mail

Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries

A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

677K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy