Soapwatch with JACI STEPHEN: Two men, one gunshot...who's the victim?

EMMERDALE

Essentially, there are two signs that locals might be about to meet their maker – being kidnapped in a car boot or being held at gunpoint.

When Cain discovers Chas's affair after going through her burner phone, he calls the number and is shocked to find Al answer. Ever the man to under-react in a crisis (not), Cain sets a trap, and armed with a shotgun goes off in pursuit of Al.

It was clear that Al's phone was always going to get him into trouble. He's been glued to the thing since day one, and if he were ever to have lost it, there is no doubt paramedics would have had to be called to revive him.

Confident when faced with an armed Cain, Al is still doubtless relieved when Cain says the gun was only to get his attention (well, he managed that – though not as much attention as if he'd tried to nick his phone), and the two men fight. This is when the audience enters inevitable pantomime mode, yelling 'It's behind you!' when they spot the gun lying on the ground.

Confident when faced with an armed Cain (pictured), Al is still doubtless relieved when Cain says the gun was only to get his attention and the two men fight

When both men reach for it and a shot goes off, which one is on the receiving end of the barrel?

With Alex threatening to take away Clemmie if he doesn't get Harriet's money, what fate awaits him? Is the suspense killing you?

Yes, it's that old chestnut the car boot again (told you!), and when Kim lures Alex to her car with the temptation of the money… (pantomime cry erupts again: 'Stay away from the car boot!' When will these people learn, eh?).

Kim is impressed with Will when he beats up Alex (she has such weird taste in men), and with Alex still insistent his demands be met, he's left to suffer a night tied up in Home Farm stables. It could be worse.

They could have kept him in the house – with them.

The week ends with a shocking truth that potentially has devastating consequences. Harriet rises from the dead at her funeral to enjoy one more moment of passion in the vestry?

CORONATION STREET

When Nick says he wants Hope to stay away from Sam, a furious Tyrone calls and punches Nick (pictured)

Why Tyrone's lashing out...

Corrie's Alan Halsall (Tyrone) is understanding of his character and says, 'It's fear of the unknown that's driving his actions.' Out of his comfort zone, 'Tyrone feels the only way he can help is by lashing out to show that he cares.

But as we know, that's completely the wrong way to go about it.'

Halsall, who's played Tyrone since 1989, feels he's been 'super lucky' with his co-stars, especially Maureen Lipman (Evelyn): 'She's a joy to work with and has a wicked sense of humour.'

All Hope is lost – literally and metaphorically – when the youngster briefly goes missing because of things her classmates are saying. And the cause of the distress?

The first extract from the John Stape book in the Gazette. Seriously?

How did the local rag (which normally headlines with parking spaces) secure a book about a multiple murderer? When Nick says he wants Hope to stay away from Sam, a furious Tyrone calls and punches Nick.

When an irate Leanne arrives at number 9, Fiz turns on Tyrone, claiming he's cost Hope her friendship with Sam. Nothing to do with her own psychotic antics, then?

At least super-lawyer Adam is around. He tells Fiz and Tyrone they may be able to take out a privacy injunction against the journalist who duped Hope into giving information for the book (of course all roads lead back to her; she probably wrote it).

How will Nick react when learning from Fiz, via Hope, that Sam's still writing to Harvey? You need to be using Sam's telescope, Nick.

In stranger news, Summer is still pregnant but agrees to let Mike and Esther adopt the baby – for £10k. If overworked Adam is doing the paperwork, you'll need a lot more than that for the legal bills alone.

EASTENDERS

It's fright night for Alfie at the Queen Vic

Halloween in the Queen Vic. What could possibly go wrong? Linda doesn't want to celebrate because it brings back memories of Mick (the horror of being married to him?).

She's unhappy when Alfie organises an event anyway but he redeems himself when he makes it memorable. Linda's plan to help Alfie in relation to Kat goes awry when he gets stuck on the pub roof and can't pick up Tommy.

Will Linda manage to persuade Kat that it was her fault?

Alfie makes one mistake after another trying to woo Kat, and while his shirts have trouble containing him (come on, costume department, invest in some new ones), his spirit is having bigger trouble containing his emotions.

Linda is unhappy when Alfie organises an event anyway but he redeems himself when he makes it memorable (pictured)

It's clear there's real chemistry between him and Kat, but how much more time can she spend gazing longingly across the market as Alfie tries, yet again, to get in her good books? Doesn't she have a job to go to?

Come on, Linda, why don't you nab Alfie? Despite his often idiotic behaviour, he's still a trade-up from Mick – but then the walking disaster that is Billy would be a trade-up from Mick.

Linguistically starved by the scripts (Walford's traders have a wider vocabulary – and they are largely mute), he and his tiny dictionary should now be sent on their way. One-way ticket from Walford East, please.