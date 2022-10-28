ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday.

Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4). He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable. --Field Level Media

Panthers sticking with P.J. Walker at QB

P.J. Walker will remain the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks made the announcement Monday, a decision that again relegates Baker Mayfield to the bench. Wilks said Mayfield has been a "ultimate, ultimate pro" over being benched. Walker is 1-2 as the starter for the Panthers, who are 2-6 heading into their Week 9 game at Cincinnati. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jaguars trade for suspended WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Tuesday. The sides were able to finalize the complex deal ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Both teams announced the deal. "This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
Raiders remain cautious with injured TE Darren Waller

Raiders tight end Darren Waller remains day-to-day but Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels plans to be cautious putting him back on the field. Waller, who didn't play in Sunday's loss, has missed three consecutive games with a hamstring injury. "He practiced in a limited capacity last week," McDaniels said Monday. "We're going to err on the side of caution." ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rams WR Cooper Kupp not expecting ankle injury to be serious

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp doesn't expect the ankle injury he sustained Sunday to be anything serious, and said he was feeling good following Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp exited the game with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter after catching a 6-yard pass. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner made the tackle, and Kupp's foot got rolled up on the play. "I'm doing alright right now....
Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bengals at Browns: Preview, Props, Predictions for MNF

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Cleveland on Monday night looking to pull even with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, while the Browns are desperately trying to stay within shouting distance of their division rivals. Cincinnati (4-3) is coming off a 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in which Joe Burrow threw for a season-high 481 yards and three touchdowns. However, he is now without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase due to a hip injury. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (pec) done for season

Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday. Smart said Smith would undergo surgery this week and could come back to encourage his teammates at Thursday's practice ahead of Saturday's mega matchup between Georgia (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga. "He does a great job. He is like an extra coach because he...
ATHENS, GA
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
DENVER, CO
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (foot) to miss ‘few weeks’

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be sidelined "a few weeks" with a foot injury he re-aggravated in last week's game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman's injury is more serious than the team thought coming out of Thursday night's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was first thought Bateman had tweaked his foot. He missed two games earlier this season with the injury. Bateman was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft picks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder, per the reports. The Vikings get Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Report: Bengals fear CB Chidobe Awuzie has torn ACL

The Cincinnati Bengals are bracing for tests to show that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Awuzie, 27, is having an MRI on Tuesday. Awuzie was in a protective brace after Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns and on crutches. "I don't think it's great, but we don't have final confirmation on it yet," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after...
CINCINNATI, OH
