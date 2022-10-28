LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Surrendering a baby isn't an easy choice, but Mercy Health-St. Rita's wants to ensure it can be done safely. This month, the hospital installed a Safe Haven Baby Box on their campus. When a mother has no option but to surrender her infant, she can leave it in the box and a silent alarm will be triggered. The box is temperature controlled, and Mercy Health campus police will retrieve the baby in less than a minute. Sarah Bassitt completed a study showing that the Lima population has risk factors that might lead a woman to circumstances where she feels she has to give her baby up, such as the number of residents that are living below the poverty line or are undereducated. After the child is surrendered, the hospital has procedures in place to care for it.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO