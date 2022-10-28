Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
Times-Bulletin
Lancers runners, Laudick, Oakman qualify for state meet
TIFFIN — Two teams and three individual runners worked their way around a tough course at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday to punch their tickets to the state cross country tournament this weekend. The Lincolnview boys and Columbus Grove boys advanced as full teams and they'll be...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health-St. Rita's installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Surrendering a baby isn't an easy choice, but Mercy Health-St. Rita's wants to ensure it can be done safely. This month, the hospital installed a Safe Haven Baby Box on their campus. When a mother has no option but to surrender her infant, she can leave it in the box and a silent alarm will be triggered. The box is temperature controlled, and Mercy Health campus police will retrieve the baby in less than a minute. Sarah Bassitt completed a study showing that the Lima population has risk factors that might lead a woman to circumstances where she feels she has to give her baby up, such as the number of residents that are living below the poverty line or are undereducated. After the child is surrendered, the hospital has procedures in place to care for it.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Times-Bulletin
Several fire departments respond to pole barn fire
OHIO CITY — Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pole barn fire at 13832 Mendon Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. Mutual aid was called for almost immediately. Van Wert, Middle Point, and Rockford Fire Departments all responded with manpower and tankers, and Van Wert provided an additional engine. CERT, which services all of Van Wert County, also responded to the scene.
Police hold meeting to discuss growing homelessness population, propose ways to help
GREENVILLE — Last week the Greenville Police Department held a meeting to discuss the growing population of unhoused residents throughout the city and propose ways to help those individuals, according to the Greenville Ohio Police Department’s social media page. Greenville police and many other county organizations see the...
Times-Bulletin
Downtown trick or treating popular event
VAN WERT — Halloween came early this year. Annual trick-or-treating on historic downtown Main Street took place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and was very popular. “We must have at least doubled since last year,” Van Wert PD officer Bryon Wells told the Times Bulletin. Wells was handing out D.A.R.E. stickers beside the 133 Bistro at 11:30 a.m. When asked if the beautiful weather might have played a part he agreed, adding that last year had been cold and gloomy. Wells ran out of pencils earlier and told us the candy went first, lasting “about 40 minutes.”
13abc.com
Wauseon restaurant hiring people with special needs to take on “purposeful jobs”
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A newer restaurant in downtown Wauseon called “The Table on Fulton”, is looking to hire more people with special needs. The whole process is made possible by Triangular Processing, a local non-profit for people with developmental disabilities that’s been around for 25 years.
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
thevillagereporter.com
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
Norcold plant closures to impact more than 300 employees
SHELBY COUNTY — Last week, a company with facilities in both Darke and Shelby counties announced it would be closing the doors on both locations. Now, they’ve announced how many employees will be impacted. Norcold LLC’s parent company, Thetford LLC, announced last week that the Norcold facilities in...
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case
WAPAKONETA — The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend. On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
