West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

On the ballot: An additional property tax to build affordable housing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A proposal to create a $200 million bond through an additional property tax for homeowners will be found on Palm Beach County ballots, next week. County Question 1 states:. To increase workforce and affordable housing through the acquiring, constructing, equipping of residential units,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach

Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Lake Worth Beach hefty raised utility rates explained

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of Lake Worth Beach were in for an unpleasant surprise when they checked their most recent utility bills, a big jump in what they were originally being charged. Unlike most cities in surrounding areas, Lake Worth Beach does not use Florida Power...
LAKE WORTH, FL
seminoletribune.org

Fort Pierce marks upgrades, new projects

Tribal members at the Chupco’s Landing development on the Fort Pierce Reservation have encountered mold-related issues in their homes over the past few years. During that time, 29 of 30 homes have received mold remediation and other work, including the installation of new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. While the work is completed, residents have been staying in rental homes or hotels.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Sheriff Tony Provides a Helping Hand to Individuals Experiencing Homelessness

We are all only one major crisis away from homelessness. To understand this startling fact, we need look no further than the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, which destroyed an untold number of residences and displaced thousands of people into emergency shelters. Many who went to sleep the night before the storm with a home, food, an income and easy access to physical and behavioral healthcare are faced with uncertainties of what’s to come. It can happen that quickly.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Photos: Crews contain car fire in commercial garage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Units from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue contained a car fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the car fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a commercial garage off of Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard Turnpike Exit. Units from Battalion 9, 10 and 2 worked together to keep the flames from spreading further through the walls, ceiling space, or adjacent units.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

