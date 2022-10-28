Read full article on original website
On the ballot: An additional property tax to build affordable housing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A proposal to create a $200 million bond through an additional property tax for homeowners will be found on Palm Beach County ballots, next week. County Question 1 states:. To increase workforce and affordable housing through the acquiring, constructing, equipping of residential units,...
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
MacKenzie Scott donates $5.1M to Urban League of Palm Beach County
The Urban League of Palm Beach County is celebrating a transformative donation from one of the richest women in the world.
The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach
Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Lake Worth Beach hefty raised utility rates explained
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of Lake Worth Beach were in for an unpleasant surprise when they checked their most recent utility bills, a big jump in what they were originally being charged. Unlike most cities in surrounding areas, Lake Worth Beach does not use Florida Power...
Truck crashes on Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach Co.
There were heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in northern Palm Beach County after a large truck overturned on its side Monday.
Martin and St. Lucie Counties Launch Season 2 of the “Don’t Come Here” Podcast Launched
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of season two of the Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast podcast. The podcast is a cheeky travel podcast that discusses the incredible attractions, unforgettable experiences...
Fort Pierce marks upgrades, new projects
Tribal members at the Chupco’s Landing development on the Fort Pierce Reservation have encountered mold-related issues in their homes over the past few years. During that time, 29 of 30 homes have received mold remediation and other work, including the installation of new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. While the work is completed, residents have been staying in rental homes or hotels.
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Sheriff Tony Provides a Helping Hand to Individuals Experiencing Homelessness
We are all only one major crisis away from homelessness. To understand this startling fact, we need look no further than the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, which destroyed an untold number of residences and displaced thousands of people into emergency shelters. Many who went to sleep the night before the storm with a home, food, an income and easy access to physical and behavioral healthcare are faced with uncertainties of what’s to come. It can happen that quickly.
Photos: Crews contain car fire in commercial garage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Units from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue contained a car fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the car fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a commercial garage off of Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard Turnpike Exit. Units from Battalion 9, 10 and 2 worked together to keep the flames from spreading further through the walls, ceiling space, or adjacent units.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
Rescue near Lake Worth Inlet leads to 6 people transferred to The Bahamas: Coast Guard
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard transferred six people to the Bahamas on Tuesday after a rescue near Lake Worth Inlet. Crews said they alerted watchstanders of a suspected smuggling venture on Sunday, about 12 miles from Lake Worth Inlet. Two people were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning.
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
West Palm Beach Trauma Therapist using new injectable to reverse overdoses, save lives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The annual Florida Department of Health reports show a decline in the number of opioids prescribed between 2020 - 2021. However, State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced enough fentanyl, a deadline opioid, has been seized to kill nearly all of Florida. The opioid...
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems
Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection.
