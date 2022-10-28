ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Man loses $500 in Publisher’s Clearing House scam

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWyNj_0iqcauC300

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say a Monroe County man lost $500 in a Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH) sweepstakes scam.

PSP says on Monday, October 3, just before 4:00 p.m., the victim, a 69-year-old man from Effort, called Monroe County State Troopers to report he had been a victim of a scam.

Scranton man sentenced to prison for using fake money at casinos

Law enforcement states the victim received a check, in the amount of $12.5 million from someone claiming to be from PCH who said he won a sweepstakes contest. The victim was told to send $31,000 worth of prepaid gift cards to receive the full prize.

According to a press release, the victim purchased and sent $500 worth of gift cards by providing the identification numbers, before realizing he was being scammed.

State Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

For a comprehensive list of ways to avoid PCH scams, visit the official PCH website. If you receive something from PCH you believe to be fraudulent, fill out this PCH scam form.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
WBRE

Search for possible scam victim at CVS

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they believe might be a victim of a scam. According to Chief Daniel Drake of the Hawley Borough Police, on August 10 between 4:00-4:30 p.m., a “substantial” amount of cash was lost at the CVS on Route 6 in […]
HAWLEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reportedly lied on ATF form

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

PSP set Lackawanna County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways during Thanksgiving weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Lackawanna County that […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man faces charges after pulling loaded gun at auto service workers

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Pike County man is facing charges stemming from an incident at a Monroe County business Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect, who hasn't been identified other than to say he's from Bushkill, brandished a loaded revolver at workers at the Pocono Auto Service Center in Middle Smithfield Township and allegedly told them how he was going to quote 'shoot them'.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Monroe County man identified as victim in Sunday night Lower Saucon Township crash

The victim of a fatal DUI crash has been identified, according to the Northampton County Coroner’s Office. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, was riding a motorcycle when the driver of a Buick SUV struck him at 9:51 p.m. on Sunday, the office said. Bernard died from blunt force trauma, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 378 and the entrance to Saucon Valley Square. Bernard lived in Tobyhanna in Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire

A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy