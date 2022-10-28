Press Release: Norton, Raskin, Van Hollen and Cardin Urge National Park Service to Remove Name of Segregationist Newlands from Chevy Chase Circle

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
Press Release: Norton Meets with New Federal Bureau of Prisons Director to Discuss Treatment of D.C. Residents
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today met with the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Colette Peters, to discuss BOP’s treatment of District of Columbia residents in BOP custody, including the bill Norton will introduce to require BOP to place D.C. residents serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies in BOP facilities within 250 miles of D.C. Under the National Capital Revitalization and Self-Government Improvement Act of 1997, individuals serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies are in BOP custody.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Commercial Dispatch
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi’s statues in Washington
JACKSON — While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, then-chairman of the Senate Rules...
‘A collapsing house of cards’: Officials in Maryland decry impending failure of another Chesapeake Bay agreement
Observing the signing of the very first Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement in 1983, Maryland state Sen. Gerald Winegrad would never have imagined the string of failures ahead, he said. Bay agreements prescribing pollution cuts for 2000 and 2010 would both fall short. And now, it seems targets for 2025 won’t be met either. Winegrad, a longtime bay advocate, is among the legislators and ...
Press Release: AG Racine Supports White House AI Bill of Rights that Includes Core Aspects of His Office’s Landmark Bill to Modernize Civil Rights Laws & Stop Algorithmic Discrimination
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Announcement Comes After AG Racine Participated in White House Meeting in September During Which He Explained the Need for Federal Action to Stop Algorithmic Discrimination. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement on the...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate gets international attention
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lights, cameras, and reporters were all around for the showdown between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman at the abc27 studio. “There have been no debates between these two candidates — it’s an important race — zero debates until this one,” said abc27 anchor and reporter Dennis Owens.
Press Release: The D.C. Council Passes Historic Legislation to Advance Immigrant Rights
News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. Joint statement between Councilmember Nadeau, local community leaders, and organizations. WASHINGTON, DC – The D.C. Council passed historic legislation to advance immigrant rights in its vote in favor of the “Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022”. This critical legislation will give a greater electoral voice to Black and brown D.C. residents and drastically increase immigrant communities’ political representation. The District’s diverse community comes together today in celebration of the passage of this bill and the historic enfranchisement of tens of thousands of District residents.
NBC12
Trump endorses Yesli Vega, Spanberger’s GOP challenger
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Yesli Vega in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District. Vega is a local elected official hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. While Vega did not immediately tout the endorsement, Virginia Democrats sought to highlight it. Over the...
Virginia congressional race in closely watched swing district tied between Luria, Kiggans: poll
The Democratic and Republican candidates in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, one of the most competitive House races in the country, are in a dead heat, according to a Christopher Newport University Wason Center survey released Friday. Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican opponent, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, are tied...
On the Farm: Bonsack farmer expresses concerns to Congressman Ben Cline
BONSACK, Va. (WFXR) — Many farmers say they hear a lot out of Washington, D.C. about how to operate their farms and conduct their businesses, but what some say they really need is to be heard in Washington about how lawmakers and federal officials can help farms thrive. On Wednesday Oct. 26 some southwest and […]
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
jonetta rose barras: DC elected officials claim to care about poor people, but the HUD report says otherwise
Don’t expect me to mince words here. The DC government and, thus, the entire city, particularly low-income residents, have been drowning in high-cost mediocrity and breathtaking incompetence for decades. Some of the adverse consequences of that reality were recently laid bare in the assessment of the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) conducted by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
O’Dea repeats false Bennet legislation claim as Colorado’s U.S. Senate race nears finish line
In Tuesday night’s U.S. Senate debate in Colorado, Republican challenger Joe O’Dea saved his most pointed attack on incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet for his closing statement, after Bennet would have the ability to respond. “Bennet passed one bill — one bill — in 13 years that he wrote,” O’Dea claimed. In one of the […] The post O’Dea repeats false Bennet legislation claim as Colorado’s U.S. Senate race nears finish line appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
minecreek.info
The Campaign
There was an unpleasant air of defeat hanging over the long, dusty blue columns of the Federal Army of Virginia as it sullenly retired on the Federal capital of Washington. At the two-day engagement of Second Manassas, fought near Centreville, Virginia, in the last days of August 1862, the Federal forces had been roughly handled. A determined rearguard action fought on 1 September by elements of the Federal IX Corps at Chantilly, or Ox Hill, led by Major General Isaac Ingalls Stevens prevented complete disaster; however, the retreat continued into the extensive fortifications of Washington. The Federal Army of Virginia had been thrown together hastily from various formations in the Shenandoah Valley and around Washington. The organization did not have time to sort itself out before it was engaged in a campaign with General Robert E. Lee's Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, fresh from driving Major General George McClellan's Federal Army of the Potomac away from Richmond. The individual soldier of the Federal Army of.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Harris, Mizeur face off in final First District forum
STEVENSVILLE — As the sun set on the first day of early voting Thursday, incumbent Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur faced off in a final candidate forum for the First Congressional District. The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore, Kent County...
Dozens of Capitol Hill Dems. Urge Extended Child Tax Credit
Dozens of House Democrats on Capitol Hill are urging an extended version of the child tax credit (CTC) during Congress's lame-duck session. Credit: Siri Stafford (Getty Images)
The DC Line
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.https://thedcline.org/
Comments / 0